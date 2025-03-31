I'm Still Crying Over The Severance Finale But I Can't Stop Thinking About One Character's Fate

So, the Severance Season 2 finale came and went, and I’m still sobbing over it, but here we are—talking about a character who feels like they were forgotten in the last hour.

Okay, maybe that’s jumping a bit to conclusions, but it’s how I feel deep down, and it’s something I need to talk about. The 2025 TV schedule has been filled to the brim with excellent additions, and of course, Season 2 of Severance was among those. While one of the best Apple TV+ shows , the series really gained a ton of momentum in its second season and has even beaten out Ted Lasso to become the biggest series on Apple TV+.

But with so many twists and turns and moments that made you stop and think in the finale, there was one character that is still on my mind even today, days later. So let’s talk about it.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Finale, In General, Left Me Absolutely Sobbing – And Angry

So when it comes to Severance, I was far behind everyone else because I didn’t catch up with the show until earlier this year when the second season began to air. Every second was amazing, and it made me love and hate certain characters, and develop a certain interest in Milchick and his weirdness (but coolness, too).

Every single episode felt like a new cliffhanger, a never-ending stream of questions. We would get answers in one episode and then leave with a ton of new inquiries the moment the credits rolled. I think that just means it's good television, and it certainly keeps fans engaged.

And now, the Season 2 finale has come, and I sobbed plenty in those last minutes – as well as got annoyingly angry.

I mean, I had a feeling it wasn’t going to work out all hunky-dory because Severance Season 3 is confirmed, but it still hit me hard. Watching Gemma yell at her husband through the door and not understanding why Mark was running to Helly, and everything else that was happening absolutely shattered my heart.

I honestly can’t even be mad at Helly because it really comes down to Mark. He knew what would happen, and he willingly chose to double-cross his outie to be with Helly, even though I think deep down he knows what will happen next. I’m mad at his decisions, but at the end of the day, all I can really do is wait.

However, while everyone keeps talking about Gemma and Mark and Helly and everything else, there’s another character we’ve forgotten about.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

But I Can’t Stop Thinking About Irving

Yeah, I can’t stop thinking about Irving, and I am so concerned about the rest of this story.

Aside from the fact that I really love John Turturro as the character and certainly want to see him in Season 3, it felt like Season 2 really dug deep into Irving’s Outie life, where we see that he knows something is up at Lumon, he is doing a lot of digging, and it’s going to get him in deep trouble.

This entire season has been leading up to some big moment with Irving – heck, even his dream in “Woe’s Hollow” was terrifying and added to the momentum. But then, in the penultimate episode, Burt (Christopher Walken) confronts him in his home and takes him on a drive.

But instead of killing Irv, he takes him to a train station and tells him to ride until the end of the line to get out as far as he can go. And then he…leaves?

I mean, I was expecting there to be at least something with Irving in the finale, but he’s barely even mentioned or talked about. All we know is that he’s on the train, and it’s heading off. But I don’t think it’s as simple as that.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Why Did Burt Stay At The Train Station After Irv Left?

We’ve also gotten to know Burt a lot throughout Season 2, from Christopher Walken's touching take on the character and Irv to learning about his Outie life. But something doesn’t line up incredibly well with how they left things.

The biggest thing that stands out to me is that Burt stays in the train station after he drops Irv off. Truthfully, it felt like they were trying to keep a low profile, but then why would Burt willingly let himself stay in the train station? Wouldn’t he have wanted to dip the moment that he saw Irv get on the platform for the train?

And you can’t even say that he wanted to stay to see Irv take off – he stays within the hub of the train, not within distance to watch Irv get on. And that ticks off something in my brain, that maybe this isn’t the kind of escape Irv may believe it to be. If Burt did have good intentions, a part of me thinks he might just be sitting down because he knows Lumon pretty much knows everything, and he’s just waiting for someone to confront him.

But if it’s not, and he stayed at the train station to maybe communicate with a Lumon employee that Irving was on a train and ready to be taken out, then I could see that, too.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Is Irving Riding Into A Trap?

That’s my biggest fear – that Irving was too kind and really believed all of Burt’s words, and secretly, this is all a trap that will lead to his ultimate demise.

It’s because of Irving that so much stuff happened. He was a massive catalyst behind a lot of the significant moments of Season 2 – primarily that huge ORTBO episode and the aftermath of that within Lumon.

With that in mind, I doubt Lumon will let any of this go. I really do think that somehow, Irv might get himself seriously hurt, and all we can really do is sit back and watch. Maybe I’ll get lucky enough for him actually to survive, and all of this will be for nothing. But Severance really doesn’t leave cliffhangers without answering them…and I have a feeling this will lead to something significant.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Season 3 Will Tell All

As I said before, Severance Season 3 is confirmed. While John Turturro has said in the past that he didn’t want to continue past two seasons, he recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter , saying that he believes this story of both Irv and Burt goes past Season 2—so I do think he’ll be back.

And with this in mind, I think this really does paint a big portrait (pun intended) of what’s going to happen in Season 3. I think whatever happens with Irving might be even more intense than those opening shots of Season 2 or the finale altogether. All I can really do is hope that we get answers quickly and efficiently.

While it’ll be a little bit because we get Season 3 of Severance, I think I’ll rewatch for all the context clues and more. I might even get a Lumon sweatshirt; who knows?