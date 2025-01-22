Is It Just Me, Or Has So Much Time Passed That I'm Not Sure I Care About Severance Season 2?

I know that I thought Severance had one of the best first seasons of a series I’ve seen in recent memory. So, why am I not chomping at the bit for Season 2? The long-awaited second season officially arrived on the 2025 TV schedule this weekend with a premiere worth talking about , and I imagine I should be excited to know if any of fans’ wild theories are true . However, with the series back on Apple TV+, I realized I’m not sure I care, and it’s the wildest thing. Sure, I’ll get to it at some point, but I think I’ll actually wait to watch it for a couple of reasons.

I Loved Severance Season 1, But I Don’t Really See Myself Watching Season 2 Right Now

Considering another science fiction series about a lot of unanswered questions, Lost , is my favorite show ever , Severance was just my cup of tea. I definitely didn’t watch it right when it came out at the time either, primarily because I didn’t have an Apple TV+ subscription , but once I did, I binged it in a matter of days and was impressed by the surrealist storytelling, and where the concept will go.

But it’s been a few years since Severance Season 1 in 2022 (not entirely at the fault of the show itself, considering the show’s production was delayed months due to the Hollywood strikes ) and I truly only remember things here and there from the show. I feel as if I need to do my homework and rewatch Season 1 if I’m going to really get into the new season and understand each new development that unfolds.

I've Been Into Watching Weekly Streaming Shows, But Severance Is A Different Story For Me

Additionally, I honestly don’t feel devoted enough to the series to re-subscribe to Apple TV+ at this very moment and then wait weekly for the series to unfold with episodes each week. It's a lot easier when I already have the platform. As someone who has heard about a bunch of shows on Apple I’ve yet to watch, I imagine it would be worth it for me to get it again and commit to catching up on a few shows like Shrinking or Slow Horses, but why do it now when I can wait until Severance is completely out of new episodes and then binge the new season all together? And I'm enjoying my current subscriptions well enough with plenty to watch on those.

I know we’re all dealing with an ocean of new movies and TV on streaming every week to choose from, and while there are shows I recently tuned in weekly too like The Traitors and The Skeleton Crew, I’m not sure Severance is the kind of show I just want to get back to three years after its original season on a weekly basis when I already forgot half the big plot lines. For a show like this, I think I’ll enjoy it more and my wallet will like me better if I watch it all at once after it's all come out. Especially when I don’t see a lot of my personal network also watching it weekly to talk out with me.

Hey, it’s the era we live in. We’re all watching different things at once now more than ever. While I have been adding more TV shows into my weekly rotation because I enjoy digesting them one by one, Severance Season 2 somehow ended up lower on my list. I’m sure once I get to it, I’ll be grateful for the love and care put into the storyline rather than it being rushed, but Season 2 is just not on my radar right now to get back into.