New On Netflix, Paramount+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (January 20-26)

January is quickly coming to a close but that doesn’t mean that the new content is slowing down. It’s been a good month among the best streaming services, with lots of high-profile returning series and some great movies, and this week is no different. In fact, this week has a couple of notable 2024 films make their streaming debut alongside the first Star Trek movie in years.

Upcoming on Netflix we have a new season of a very popular original series, and while there isn’t much of note coming to Disney+ this week, as the streamer is between high-profile series, other platforms are picking up the slack. Here’s a look at what you’ll want to check out streaming this week.

New TV

Prime Target - January 22 (Apple TV+)

January has been a great month to have an Apple TV+ subscription if you like series about people trying to unravel strange mysteries, with both Silo and Severance debuting their second seasons. Now the trend continues with Prime Target, a brand new show about a mathematician who becomes a hunted man for mysterious reasons.

The Night Agent, Season 2 - January 23 (Netflix)

The Night Agent was a true hit when it debuted on Netflix, leading to a Season 2 renewal on a platform where getting another season is never guaratneed. The show will see Gabriel Brasso’s Night Agent going global this time around as he attempts to track down a leak in the CIA.

New Movies

Blink Twice - January 21 (Prime Video)

Blick Twice made many of its headlines for what was happening behind the scenes, with the film being the directing debut of Zoe Kravitz, and that it nearly led to a marriage between her and Channing Tatum. Now the film, which got generally good reviews, can stand on its own as it makes its streaming debut with a Prime Video subscription.

Star Trek: Section 31 - January 24 (Paramount+)

Star Trek was born on television and any serious fan needs to have a Paramount+ subscription because the Trek content on the platform has been incredibly good. This week fans will get a unique new piece of the franchise in Star Trek: Section 31, an original film that’s also a spinoff from the cancelled Star Trek: Discovery starring Michelle Yeoh.

The Wild Robot - January 24 (Peacock)

2024 was a great year for animation, but the top among them wasn’t a Disney or a Pixar production. The Wild Robot was a special movie that audiences and critics loved and is in line to get a lot of love this awards season. If you missed it, or you want to watch it again, the film will be available this week with a Peacock subscription.

Scream VI - January 25 (Netflix)

Meta-horror franchise Scream is now the meta-reboot-horror franchise Scream, and as Scream VII is now in production, fans who want to check out the last entry will have the chance to do so with a Netflix subscription this week. The film will mark the final appearances of both Melissa Barera and Jenna Ortega as neither actress will return for the next film.

Next week January comes to a close, but not before Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man makes its long-awaited Disney+ debut.