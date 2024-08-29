Is Netflix's Terminator Zero Worth Watching? Critics Agree On The Positives, But The Complaints Are All Over

The Terminator is back, but this time the cybernetic assassin is unlike anything Arnold Schwarzenegger ever gave us in the films of past decades. Hoping to become one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , Terminator Zero has turned the familiar universe of machines and nuclear holocaust into an English-language Japanese anime series. Timothy Olyphant voices the titular cyborg , and critics who have screened the series ahead of its August 29 release on the 2024 Netflix schedule are weighing in.

In addition to Timothy Olyphant, Terminator Zero ’s cast includes the voices of Rosario Dawson, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno and Ann Dowd. There have been multiple film sequels to The Terminator and even the short-lived Sarah Connor Chronicles series, but nothing has hit quite as hard as Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The trailer had some fans super pumped after making an iconic T2 moment more horrifying, so is this bloody anime remake worth the watch? David Opie of GamesRadar welcomes the franchise’s return to terror, rating it 4 out of 5 stars, and writing:

Beyond this uniquely Japanese perspective, Terminator Zero also toys with other new elements such as the multiverse and even the supernatural, which sits surprisingly well alongside the regular building blocks that have come to define Terminator as a sci-fi saga. It's a perfect blend of the signature elements fans have come to expect alongside new ideas that reinvigorate the franchise in ways we've never seen before in live-action. The unexpected also arrives in the form of multiple plot twists that will knock you sideways faster than a T-800 barreling down the highway.

The Terminator Zero series is the best Terminator project since The Sarah Connor Chronicles, according to Daniel Fienberg of THR . Despite spending too much time setting up what will presumably happen in seasons to come, Terminator Zero has a distinctive look, a promising premise and solid vocal cast. Fienberg says:

Terminator Zero sets a solid framework for an ongoing story that is, like the best parts of the franchise, as much about very human choices as it is about spectacle. Given the brand name and Netflix’s clear success with anime properties, it should be the start of an interesting multi-season run, rather than yet another one-and-done dead end.

Grant Hermanns of ScreenRant also walks away from the series with mostly positive impressions, rating it 4 out of 5 stars. The critic says this story is finally worthy of the universe created by James Cameron, as showrunner Mattson Tomlin uses the time afforded to him to explore why Skynet would want to eliminate humanity. Though not without its faults — including the story’s lack of conclusion — Hermanns concludes:

Its finale is a nice ode to the original movie's ending, in which the future may be unclear, but there's enough of a resolution that I was mostly satisfied. Should the show become a hit and Netflix reteams with Tomlin to better flesh out the story, there's certainly a wealth of material to explore, and hopefully he takes the same thought-provoking approach to a second season as he did with the first.

Kenneth Seward Jr. of GameSpot also has mixed-but-mostly-positive feelings of the show, calling it uneven but engaging. Terminator Zero not only respects the franchise's legacy but also offers up a unique take on its established lore. However, at times it seems trapped by the franchise’s staples. Seward gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10 and says:

Terminator Zero is an entertaining animated series that shines brightest when it leans into new areas. It features a talented cast, an engaging plot, and solid animation that occasionally dips in quality. The show also gives valid explanations for the time paradoxes (or in some cases, plot holes) found in the Terminator films. It does have a few sticking points, namely in its reluctance to shake franchise staples; not every story has to start the exact same way. And while it does do a great job of course correcting past films, it does trip up by introducing its own time paradox. Still, Terminator Zero proves that there are some new places for the franchise to go beyond stories connected to Sarah Connor.

Collider’s Shawn Van Horn writes that the voice performances are great, and the animation and new characters make the series feel fresh. That’s not quite enough, however, for the critic to overlook its exposition-heavy plot and too many twists. Van Horn rates it 6 out 10, and says:

Terminator Zero isn't a bad series by any means. The questions it asks will make you think, as the lines between what's good and what evil become blurred. It's beautiful to look at, and the story and characters are entertaining, even if they would be more effective in a more condensed format. If you're a fan of the movies, definitely check it out, because it's worth a watch. Just don't expect to be taken back to the awe-inspiring time of those first two James Cameron movies. That magic won't be back.

Well there you have it. The critics seem to agree that the switch to animation and talented voice cast make this a solid addition to the franchise, and even the critics who find faults with Terminator Zero agree that there is enough good to justify giving this one a try, no matter how familiar you are with the other franchise works. At eight episodes that run less than a half-hour apiece, why not see for yourself? Fire up that Netflix subscription , because this new anime series is available now.