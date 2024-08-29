Is Netflix's Terminator Zero Worth Watching? Critics Agree On The Positives, But The Complaints Are All Over
You've never seen the Terminator like this before.
The Terminator is back, but this time the cybernetic assassin is unlike anything Arnold Schwarzenegger ever gave us in the films of past decades. Hoping to become one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, Terminator Zero has turned the familiar universe of machines and nuclear holocaust into an English-language Japanese anime series. Timothy Olyphant voices the titular cyborg, and critics who have screened the series ahead of its August 29 release on the 2024 Netflix schedule are weighing in.
In addition to Timothy Olyphant, Terminator Zero’s cast includes the voices of Rosario Dawson, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno and Ann Dowd. There have been multiple film sequels to The Terminator and even the short-lived Sarah Connor Chronicles series, but nothing has hit quite as hard as Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The trailer had some fans super pumped after making an iconic T2 moment more horrifying, so is this bloody anime remake worth the watch? David Opie of GamesRadar welcomes the franchise’s return to terror, rating it 4 out of 5 stars, and writing:
The Terminator Zero series is the best Terminator project since The Sarah Connor Chronicles, according to Daniel Fienberg of THR. Despite spending too much time setting up what will presumably happen in seasons to come, Terminator Zero has a distinctive look, a promising premise and solid vocal cast. Fienberg says:
Grant Hermanns of ScreenRant also walks away from the series with mostly positive impressions, rating it 4 out of 5 stars. The critic says this story is finally worthy of the universe created by James Cameron, as showrunner Mattson Tomlin uses the time afforded to him to explore why Skynet would want to eliminate humanity. Though not without its faults — including the story’s lack of conclusion — Hermanns concludes:
Kenneth Seward Jr. of GameSpot also has mixed-but-mostly-positive feelings of the show, calling it uneven but engaging. Terminator Zero not only respects the franchise's legacy but also offers up a unique take on its established lore. However, at times it seems trapped by the franchise’s staples. Seward gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10 and says:
Collider’s Shawn Van Horn writes that the voice performances are great, and the animation and new characters make the series feel fresh. That’s not quite enough, however, for the critic to overlook its exposition-heavy plot and too many twists. Van Horn rates it 6 out 10, and says:
Well there you have it. The critics seem to agree that the switch to animation and talented voice cast make this a solid addition to the franchise, and even the critics who find faults with Terminator Zero agree that there is enough good to justify giving this one a try, no matter how familiar you are with the other franchise works. At eight episodes that run less than a half-hour apiece, why not see for yourself? Fire up that Netflix subscription, because this new anime series is available now.
