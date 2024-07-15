Terminator Zero Is Gonna Be Bloody, But I Think It Proves We Need More Iconic '80s Franchises In Anime

Netflix has seemingly committed to adapting popular anime for live-action like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender. But, now, the streamer is upping the ante by translating the iconic Terminator franchise to anime. The first trailer for the forthcoming Terminator Zero has arrived, and it teases a bloody good time. Not only that, but it's so good that's it's wholly convinced me that this is something that needs to be replicated. There's a case to be made that we need to see a lot more iconic '80s franchises make the jump to this medium.

Terminator Zero follows a soldier sent back in time to protect a scientist who's creating rival A.I. technology to Skynet that will presumably help humanity in its efforts to fight off the evil organization. As a whole, the trailer only provides a mere glimpse of what Netflix subscription holders can expect from the new show. However, there's plenty on display to convince me of just how much of a great idea it is to have brought this IP into the anime space.

Terminator Zero's Trailer Shows How Shifting A Live-Action Franchise To Anime Elevates It

Terminator star Linda Hamilton said years ago that she felt the box office killed the franchise, but there seems to be real potential for it to live on via anime. In this medium, the most cutting-edge visuals can be made for a fraction of the price of what you'd use for a Hollywood blockbuster, and that's not the only cost-cutting maneuver. Voice actors often fetch a lower rate than those who headline live-action productions. Terminator Zero does have big stars attached to it, like Timothy Olyphant and Rosario Dawson. I should note I'm only speculating here and could be proven wrong, but this does seem to be a standard.

The visuals we see in this short trailer are incredible, and it seemingly includes a take on the iconic nuclear apocalypse scene that haunted so many after they saw it in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. This may sound far-fetched, but the end result may end up looking more impressive than Christopher Nolan's nuclear explosion with practical effects in Oppenheimer. Of course, I'll reserve my judgment until the series is out.

I think what's coolest about Zero, however, is that it treats all prior film entries as canon. As such, it can be enjoyed by fans as another substantial entry in this fictional universe, as opposed to a side adventure of sorts. Those looking for more Terminator content should be pleased, and this show might set the stage for a lot more in the future -- if it's successful.

Could Netflix Bring Other Iconic '80s Franchises To Anime?

Terminator Zero gives new life to a franchise that, quite frankly, needed a way to continue outside of the realm of movies. While I would say the film series is not dead as long as James Cameron is still alive and ready to rally up filmgoers to see another one, the sequels haven't done much to keep audiences enthused. It's only natural, given how deep we are in the franchise at this point, and something like an anime adaptation may be just what is needed to reignite fan interest in the franchise.

I'd love to see it succeed on Netflix, especially after IGN revealed that Disney has an Alien vs. Predator anime it's been sitting on for some time. Talk about two franchises that so naturally lend themselves to animation, I'm only hoping that other studios turn to anime for their classic franchise and consider the same course of action. Think about Hellraiser in anime or Rambo? Those are two properties I'd really love to see handled in such a way as opposed to a new movie.

Needless to say, I'm excited for Terminator Zero, which is at the top of my list of upcoming Netflix shows and movies. I'll confess that I am an anime fan, however, so I can't speak for those who are mainly Terminator fans who just see this as an animated extension of a franchise they love. I would suggest they check it out in, because the small bit we've seen so far looks incredible.

Terminator Zero premieres on Netflix on Thursday, August 29th amid the 2024 TV schedule. Make sure to mark those calendars and be seated for this one!