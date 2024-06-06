Netflix's Terminator Zero Series Has Revealed Who Is Voicing The New Terminator, And It's A Phenomenal Choice

Timothy Olyphant has been recognized for years as an exceptionally talented performer, but in the last few years, he's been notably upping his game when it comes to science-fiction franchises. He became a part of the Star Wars universe a few years ago playing lawman Cobb Vanth in episodes of both The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, and we will get to see him soon on the small screen as part of the cast of Noah Hawley's upcoming Alien series.

And as though that wasn't enough, he's now adding the Terminator franchise to his resume as well.

Netflix hosted a special Next On Netflix: Animation presentation this morning in Los Angeles, and while there were a number of exciting projects previewed during the showcase, one of the most exciting pieces of news to come out of the event was in regards to the upcoming anime series Terminator Zero. It was announced that Timothy Olyphant will voice The Terminator on the show, joining a legacy that includes the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Patrick, Kristanna Loken, Sam Worthington, Jason Clarke, Gabriel Luna, Garret Dillahunt, and more.

Olyphant is the first actor to be announced voicing a part in Terminator Zero, but we'll surely know more before too long given that the series is set to premiere at the end of the summer.

Written and produced by Mattson Tomlin and directed by Masashi Kudō, the series follows a soldier who is sent back in time from the Skynet apocalypse in 2022 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee in 1997. Lee has been developing a new artificial intelligence that has the potential to compete with the rise of Skynet, and the protagonist has to protect him from a robot assassin that is trying to kill him.

Timothy Olyphant is best known for his work in live action (most recently starring in the revival series Justified: City Primeval), but he has a number of voice-only performances. He memorably did his best Clint Eastwood impression playing The Spirit Of The West in 2011's Rango, and he has appeared in a number of animated series including Archer, Rick And Morty, The Simpsons, The Great North and the kids show Bubble Guppies.

In addition to Terminator Zero and the Alien TV series, Timothy Olyphant has also completed work on writer/director Gareth Evans' new action movie Havoc starring Tom Hardy.

All eight episodes of Terminator Zero will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription starting on Thursday August 29 (which die-hard Terminator fans will recognize as Judgement Day).