I’ve Been Waiting For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, And The Showrunner’s ‘Rebellion’ Comments Have Me Fired Up
I'm so ready for the final season.
Every streaming service has its hit original shows, and for those with a Hulu subscription The Handmaid's Tale is likely on that list. The dystopian book to movie adaptation won some Emmys and remains super popular, and fans are gearing up for its sixth and final season on the air. And the showrunner's tease about what's coming next has me seriously hyped for the upcoming Hulu TV series' return.
What we know about The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 is limited, but the trailers for the season have made it seem like an epic conclusion to June's story. While we'll be getting more Gilead stories with the spinoff The Testaments, it sounds like the final episodes of the flagship series are going to be wild. Showrunner Yahlin Chang spoke to TV Insider about the show's final chapter, saying:
Sign me up. The Handmaid's Tale is a grueling TV watch, largely because of the sexual and physical violence often carried out on the women of Gilead. And it sounds like that population, both Handmaids and others, are finally going to rise up and rebel against the puritanical government. And I'm eager to see how it all goes down.
While Season 1 of The Handmaid's Tale was a pretty accurate adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, the following seasons had to cook up some original stories. And with the sixth season being the final batch of episodes, the writers seemingly didn't hold back regarding its scale. As Chang shared in the same interview:
Honestly, that sounds awesome. It sounds like Season 6 being the final entry allowed Chang and company to really throw whatever they want into The Handmaid's Tale. The limited trailers for the new season have teased the violent way the women of Gilead will be revolting, including a scene where Handmaids are given knives, presumably to attack their Commanders with. Add in June and Luke going back into the fictional country to find their daughter Hannah, and it seems like just about anything could happen.
The Handmaid's Tale will return for its sixth and final season on April 8th as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. And I can't wait to see how it ends.
