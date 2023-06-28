Ok, I've Watched All Of Black Mirror Season 6 And I'm Wondering If I Like The Direction The Series Is Headed

I've always had a tough time pitching Black Mirror to the uninitiated. One thing I always like to lead with is, "It's like the best episodes of The Twilight Zone, but with a near-future, technological bend."

But, after watching Black Mirror Season 6, where I ranked all five episodes, can I really even use that pitch anymore? I mean, it's not that some of the episodes this season don't lean into the dystopian aspects of technology, but I feel like Season 6 is kind of shedding that identity and becoming…something else.

And, I don't know if I like or dislike this new direction that it seems to be heading in. I'm kind of ambivalent on the matter, and I think I have five reasons why.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Really Enjoyed Some Of The Episodes This Season

I've heard some very mixed reactions to this current season. Some people have flat out told me that "this season sucks," while NPR had a glowing review of Season 6. And, to be honest with you, I loved Season 6, too...sort of.

You see, that's the thing. I really did enjoy (as much as you can “enjoy” Black Mirror, I should say) some of the episodes. Like our very own Philip Sledge, I found "Loch Henry" to be really good (especially that ending), and I was immensely pleased with "Demon 79," which I'll get into later. I even liked (but unfortunately, didn't love) what is probably the season's standout episode, the "chilling" "Beyond the Sea."

But, "Mazey Day" was an absolute wash for me, and "Joan Is Awful" (which Twitter apparently loves, even if I don't) was ambitious, sure, but may be a bit too jam-packed for its own good…which, now that I think about it, might have actually been the point, as Netflix itself is often too jam-packed with content for its own good.

You see, though? I'm still not entirely sure what I feel about it, which is strange, since I’ve always, in the past at least, known exactly how I felt after watching each season. In fact, when ranking every season of Black Mirror, I don’t even know where I’d put Season 6 at this moment. I’m still processing it, and I think I know why…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Some Of Season 6’s Episodes Just Didn't Feel Like Black Mirror To Me

What is Black Mirror anyway? In the intro, I said I usually describe it to people as The Twilight Zone, with near-future technology, but, can I even say that about Season 6? Sure, “Joan Is Awful” and “Beyond the Sea” feel relatively modern, with a near-future bent (even though “Beyond the Sea” is set in an alternate 1969 timeline, for some reason), but what about the other episodes this season? “Loch Henry“? It’s a fine episode, sure, but there really aren’t many of the eerie, near-future technological aspects that the series has mostly become known for.

“Mazey Day,” which I really don’t like, is more of a straight up horror story, and ultimately feels nothing like the Black Mirror I’ve come to expect, and “Demon 79” even went under the moniker of Red Mirror to distinguish it as something totally new. So, more than anything else, I think that’s what’s throwing me off. Tonally speaking, I’m having a hard time trying to decide what this new season even is.

It kind of makes me think back to the very first episode, “The National Anthem,” which, at the time, felt like a biting commentary on social media, and how information spreads. I really always felt like that was a litmus test to whether somebody might like the series or not. But, with this new season, I’m not really sure what this show is even trying to be anymore. That said…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Funnily Enough, My Favorite Episode Of Season 6 Was The One That Felt The Least Like Black Mirror

The weirdest thing for me, though, is the fact that my favorite episode of Season 6 is the episode that decidedly feels the least like Black Mirror has ever felt. In many ways, “Demon 79” could be a game-changer, since it pretty much upends what the show is.

Instead of focusing on any technological aspects at all, “Demon 79” opts to go full horror (I’d actually say horror comedy), and create an experience like none other that I’ve ever had with Black Mirror.

This really confuses me, because in one sense, I wish this season felt more like Seasons 1-4, which I loved with my full heart. In another sense, however, I’m glad that Season 6 didn’t leave me feeling “Black Mirror is dead,” like I felt after watching Season 5. So, in that way, I’m not sure if I want more episodes like “Demon 79,” which I found charming and fun, or, if I want more middling episodes like “Beyond the Sea,” which feel more like the Black Mirror that I’m familiar with, just not one that's quite as good. So, yeah, I’m torn. However…

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Liked Season 6 A Lot More Than I Liked Season 5

As I just mentioned, I really didn’t like Season 5 of Black Mirror. Besides “Striking Vipers," which is a top tier Black Mirror episode, I really despised “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.” Given that the season was only three episodes like Season 1, I thought it was pretty wack that only one of the episodes was any good (as compared to the first season, where all three were bangers).

So, this is where I’m mixed again. Season 5 felt distinctly Black Mirror…but not in a good way. What I mean is, all of the stories dealt exclusively with the possible ill effects of technology (even though “Striking Vipers” had a happy ending), but at the same time, I thought most of the episodes were bad. However, the sixth season decided to take some chances, and even though it doesn’t feel completely like the Black Mirror of old, I find that I enjoyed the creative choices that were made. For the most part, anyway. So, what does that mean, then?

(Image credit: Netflix)

In The End, I Guess I Need To See Another Season To Make A More Well-Informed Opinion

Will there be a Season 7 of Black Mirror? Well, I mean, probably. It's still a hugely popular show, and I don't see this season as being the end of it, especially with “Demon 79” being something entirely new. That said, when could the seventh season possibly come out? Four years passed between Seasons 5 and 6, and there’s no telling how long we’ll have to wait for Season 7 (if it’s even being made).

Plus, we could always get something like Bandersnatch (which some found more annoying than fun) in-between seasons to tide us over. So, in the end, I guess I really need to see where it's heading from here to determine if I like this new direction...if, that is, it’s even heading in a new direction.

Again, I didn’t hate Season 6, and really, any Black Mirror is better than no Black Mirror. So, I guess I’ll just have to wait and see. I think that’s for the best.

What do you think? Did you end up liking Season 6? For more news on all things Black Mirror, make sure to swing around here often.