Jake Gyllenhaal Weighs In On Whether His Road House Character Could Beat Patrick Swayze’s, And His Funny Answer Makes Sense

In taking on the role of Elwood Dalton in the Road House remake, Jake Gyllenhaal follows in the footsteps of one of the most beloved actors who ever lived – Patrick Swayze. The late Swayze – who died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 – notably played the iconic role of James Dalton in the 1989 OG flick. While the two lead characters have their differences, their key similarity is that the two bouncers are both capable fighters. So that begs the question of who would actually win in a fight. Well, Gyllenhaal weighed in on that subject, and his funny response actually makes sense.

This is a fair discussion to have and, on the surface, it would seem hard to narrow down a clear victor. I mean, James certainly knows how to handle himself whenever he’s in a scrap. This 2024 remake, though, shows that Elwood is just as (if not more) formidable due to being a UFC veteran. The question of a brawl between the two was floated to Jake Gyllenhaal while he was speaking with Collider . The star began his argument by humorously quoting a crucial line from the 1989 movie, before making his point:

Well, we all know that size doesn't matter right from that movie, right? That is a line from the movie, the original movie, right… You remember that line, right? … [Laughs] Okay, good. Well, he'd certainly dance the shit out of it, so I couldn't win there. I think, due to technology and the advancements in technology, I'm going to say that I think that my Dalton would win. But if we were face-to-face in the ‘80s, I'd give it to Patrick.

I have to say, this is a reasonable response. First off, it’s comically perfect that the actor would quote the OG flick when sharing his argument. As he goes on to say though, the era in which the supposed bout would take place could mean a lot. Technology, as far as when it comes to fight training, has evolved considerably, and Elwood is likely the beneficiary of that. So, if he were to cross paths with James today, he’d likely have the upper hand. However, without all of that in the heart of the ‘80s, I’d probably put my money on Elwood’s counterpart to win. With that being said, the Nightcrawler alum add the following thought:

It depends on the decade, and I would just say no one ever wins a fight…

That’s a solid piece of wisdom to live by but, when it comes to movies, there are definitely instances in which there’s a winner. The actor no doubt knows that but is probably just being cheeky. Either way, I do appreciate that he’d seemingly prefer the characters have a kumbaya moment as opposed to coming to blows.

The new movie, which is available to Prime Video subscribers , sees a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal play an ex-MMA fighter, who becomes a bouncer at a rough roadhouse in the Florida Keys. While there, he ends up helping to keep the establishment out of the clutches of a greedy businessman and the gang of bikers in his employ. Critics have been somewhat mixed on Road House , though the general consensus seems to be that Conor McGregor steals the film. Many argue that Gyllenhaal deserves more credit for his performance as well.

All in all, the funny and bone-crunching flick differs from its predecessor in a number of ways, and that’s arguably what makes it fresh. There’s also a lot of pleasure in seeing Jake Gyllenhaal’s Elwood beat thugs with ease. Of course, we’ll never get to see the character go toe-to-toe with Patrick Swayze’s Dalton. But, in all honesty, that’s probably a fight best left to the imagination.

Anyone who’s yet to see Road House for themselves can stream the 2024 movie schedule release on Prime Video now. That same membership will also allow you to check out the 1989 classic as well.