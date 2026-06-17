'Ordinarily We Try To Keep The Show Bucolic.' Jeremy Clarkson Warned Fans About Emotional Episodes Ahead Of Cancer Diagnosis Reveal

Spoilers below for the Season 5 finale of Clarkson’s Farm for anyone who hasn’t yet streamed the final two episodes via Amazon Prime subscription, so be warned!

It’s somehow been over ten years somehow since Jeremy Clarkson lost his Top Gear hosting gig, but the UK personality has remained a big draw for fans around the world thanks in part to his reality series Clarkson’s Farm. Unfortunately, Season 5’s final episodes took fans and its host into darker directions than what we’re used to, and the Diddly Squat author warned fans ahead of time about the grim subject matter.

Taking to Instagram hours ahead of the latest episodes hitting the 2026 TV schedule on Prime Video, Jeremy Clarkson offered somber foreshadowing about what would be depicted in “Sickening” and “Reaping,” only without actually saying anything specific. So when that grim news turned out to be a medical diagnosis for an aggressive form of cancer, fans were even more floored than expected.

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Here’s how he put it in his message:

Hello, everybody. Got some good news, and some somber news. Somber news. . . . Clarkson’s Farm. Ordinarily, we try to keep the show bucolic and charming and cheerful, but the final two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are…they’re none of those things, really. They’re a difficult watch. They’re really, really difficult.

The good news he referred to? It was about the World Cup, so nothing that actually pertained to his diagnosis.

But the latter portion of his message referred to his on-camera admission to co-stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, within a conversation about plans for the upcoming harvest. Here's how he addressed the news in the Clarkson's Farm ep:

I’ve got cancer. . . . Where it is, is of no concern to anybody. I’ve known since May. I had a medical, you remember, back in May? I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early. I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment, but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle.

Only later did the host share that it was indeed prostate cancer, and he also shared that he went through a surgery to remove 10% of his prostate. It's unclear exactly what Clarkson's health is at present, and the finale didn't exactly end on the most positive note, as he was back in a hospital bed, revealing that "some of the treatment has gone awry."

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That obviously isn't a guarantee that things are still going badly for him, since those episodes were likely filmed more than a year ago in early 2025. But without a more concrete update on his current health, it's all we have to go on.

But I doubt Jeremy Clarkson needs any reminders about how many fans are out there rooting for him, as the comment section on his post was filled with good vibes and well-wishing.

Jeremy Clarkson Fans Share Love And Support After Cancer Diagnosis

Wishing you a speedy recovery Jeremy ❤️‍🩹 - @itv

This is actual ‘reality’ television and I loudly applaud you all… - @theworldisyourlobster

We’re all rooting for you Jeremy, stay strong mate 🤝 you mean so much to so many people, take care of yourself. - @andythesalemtechguy

Holy f-ck.. Best wishes to you Jeremy. Fight that sh-t harder than Hammond fights the steering wheel of a Rimac. - @callumisraving

I love this show. We are all with you Jeremy! You can beat this 🩵 - @liam.clear

See you on season 6💪 speedy recovery🙌 also, the whole TB system also made my blood boil- truly unfair! I hope we can see a change in the future!! Devastating - @itsgigimay

You’re a bloody legend and a patriot, Jeremy. Don’t give up! @rattlesnake.tv

Jeremy Clarkson has been about as outspoken as anyone in pop culture, to the point where his past comments about Meghan Markle sparked speculation that Amazon would drop Clarkson’s Farm, though that obviously didn’t happen. So it only makes sense that he would also get the final word on his own cancer diagnosis. It’s still unclear what’s to come, though, with Season 6’s production holding off until he’s in better health, according to The Telegraph.

Here's hoping for the best for Clarkson the person, the series Clarkson's Farm, and for the actual farm itself.