Jimmy Kimmel Has Some Wry Thoughts About The Late Show Ending's Impact On His Ratings

Ever since The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ended on the 2026 TV schedule , it’s been interesting to see how the other late-night shows’ ratings have changed. Specifically, Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings have improved since Colbert’s series ended. Now, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, who is also a friend and outspoken supporter of Colbert, has wryly reacted to his own ratings boost.

Since May, Kimmel’s ratings have been on the rise, and they’re the highest they’ve been in six years among the 18 to 49 demographic. Specifically, Jimmy Kimmel Live had a record-breaking month in June, as it averaged 3.15 million viewers. Without context about what happened one month earlier, that’s great news. With the knowledge that Colbert’s show, which was the highest-rated late-night show, ended in May, it’s not as fantastic. When asked about this during a conversation with Variety , Kimmel “slyly” said:

The ratings are very strong, which we are very grateful to CBS for their wisdom. We were doing pretty well before that, but that really helped.