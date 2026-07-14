Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Grocery Store Joe After Health Update: ‘This Is Now Part Of My Life’

Fans of The Bachelor franchise continue to wait for any official update on when the reality dating show might return (it seems unlikely we’ll get anything on the 2026 TV schedule, despite persistent hope that Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season will air). In the meantime, however, we’ve gotten a different kind of update on fan-favorite Joe Amabile — better known as Grocery Store Joe — and Bachelor Nation is sending their love after he revealed he has what appears to be a brain tumor.

Joe Amabile looked a bit shaken as he took to Instagram to share the news of his impending brain surgery with Bachelor Nation. The caption that accompanied the video said doctors found a lesion they suspect to be an “early stage brain tumor,” and while he debated whether or not to share this publicly, he said, “ultimately this is now part of my life.” Check out his message below:

A post shared by Joe Amabile (@joeamabile1) A photo posted by on

So many Bachelor Nation alumni showed up in the comments section to offer love and support for Grocery Store Joe, including his wife, Serena Pitt. Reactions included:

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Serena Pitt: You’re so strong and we’re going to get through this together ❤️ I love you

You’re so strong and we’re going to get through this together ❤️ I love you Jesse Palmer: Sending you love and support Joe ❤️

Sending you love and support Joe ❤️ Wells Adams: Love you brother. You got this and we’ve got you! 🙏🏼❤️

Love you brother. You got this and we’ve got you! 🙏🏼❤️ Charity Lawson: sending you so much love! praying for healing and strength ❤️

sending you so much love! praying for healing and strength ❤️ Kaitlyn Bristowe: ❤️❤️❤️ prayers all the way up. We’re here for you!!!!

❤️❤️❤️ prayers all the way up. We’re here for you!!!! Thomas Jacobs: If there’s one thing the Grocer knows, it’s produce. This little blueberry doesn’t stand a chance!

In his video, Grocery Store Joe says the lesion they discovered in his brain is about the size of a blueberry. Doctors think it’s a glioma, and he’s scheduled to have surgery in a couple of weeks to have it removed and get it tested. Joe Amabile said:

So it’s been a wild couple of weeks. I definitely wasn’t expecting this. I think it’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Something like this could never happen to me,’ and here I am. So yeah, they say it’s really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all and I’m fine, but I will keep you updated.

His fellow reality dating alums are all definitely hoping for the best, as even more comments poured in, reading:

Joey Graziadei: Sending all the love and support brother ❤️ can’t wait to play a round of golf when you’re all better ⛳️

Sending all the love and support brother ❤️ can’t wait to play a round of golf when you’re all better ⛳️ Abigail Erb: Praying for you and Serena ❤️❤️

Praying for you and Serena ❤️❤️ Maria Georgas: Sending love and prayers!

Sending love and prayers! Raven Gates: What!!! This is so shocking but so glad you did the scan 🙏 praying for you & Serena! Praying for an easy, quick recovery as well! You got this ❤️🙌

Joe Amabile first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, where he was sent home on Night 1. Fans fell in love with the grocery store owner anyway, leading to him appearing on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. That’s where he met his eventual wife, Serena Pitt from M