'I'm Fine.' See The Sweet Moment Rita Wilson Gave Kelly Clarkson Her Flowers Ahead Of The Ending Of Her Daytime Show

When Kelly Clarkson first joined the daytime TV sphere, I was surprised but, after over a thousand episodes of her eponymous talk show, it’s now difficult to imagine her not being apart of it. Back in February, the singer announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show would officially end after seven seasons and, like some viewers, I'm emotional about that conclusion. And even the actors appearing on Clarkson's remaining episodes are feeling it. Recently, Rita Wilson stopped by the show to discuss touring, and she gave Clarkson well-earned flowers ahead of her farewell.

It's been difficult processing the fact that Clarkson's show will wrap up its seven-season run this fall as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Still, Wilson said everything fans may have been thinking when she detoured into her emotional tribute, which left Clarkson in tears. Check out the sweet moment below:

Kelly Clarkson Gives Rita Wilson Her Go-To Tour Hack - YouTube Watch On

Cue all of the "awwws." Wilson's sentiments are truly lovely and beautifully sum up a good deal of Clarkson's legacy:

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I want to thank you for the years you’ve been doing your show. I want to thank you for literally changing the game when it came to daytime television. The fact that you love music and that you brought so much music to daytime, that you have shared with us your voice, your gifts, and everyone else’s, and your incredible band. I really want to thank you, because it has made a big change in my life. So thank you, Kelly.

I can easily imagine some audience members possibly needing tissues after those sentiments were shared. At this point, much has been said about the daytime program's conclusion, with some believing Clarkson quit her talk show. However, she assured her fans that that the case. The decision came months after her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock’s , passing, which prompted the singer to think about her priorities and what she needs to pull back on.

The "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer is known for her bubbly personality and quirky humor, which has arguably made The Kelly Clarkson Show a delightful watch since its debut in 2019. Clarkson's interview with Wilson is so wonderfully on brand, as she pivoted from listing tour essentials to promoting Thieves lozenges that she swears by. The way the host talks about them not only makes me want to try one, but reminds me of what daytime TV is going to be missing. She described:

It’s like Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron all got together and made it.

Despite Clarkson's decision to leave her show, fans shouldn’t expect Clarkson to retire from the entertainment industry for good. She already has plans for what she really wants to do moving forward. Sadly, while that doesn’t include hosting (for now), the singer intends to step back into doing more live performances. As a longtime “Breakaway” fan, I’m excited about the prospect of her getting back to writing and performing music.

More recently, fans also got to enjoy watching Clarkson talk smack with the other coaches on The Voice’s season 29. The season may have ended but, thankfully, NBC has already announced that Clarkson will return for Season 30, along with Queen Latifah, Riley Green and Adam Levine.

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As for The Kelly Clarkson Show, though, viewers should do their best to enjoy the final stretch of episodes ahead of the finale this fall. I also have a strong feeling that, before the show is done, other guests will be paying sweet tribute to Clarkson as Rita Wilson has. Check your local listings to see when the show airs in your area.