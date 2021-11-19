Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Legal Battle Is Getting A Documentary, So Buckle Up

The ongoing story about former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and the multiple lawsuits that have spawned in the wake of it ending, is the sort of story that feels like it came out of a movie plot. It’s all too real, but the story will still end up on the screen, as it is being turned into a documentary..

Deadline reports that Johnny vs. Amber is being produced as a two-part documentary for Discovery+. Lawyers for both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be interviewed for the doc along with others who are close to both parties. The production will also make use of extensive archival material, as a number of text messages, audio recordings, and video have been made public throughout the court cases where the two have faced off.

How The Johnny vs. Amber Documentary Will Work

The two-part documentary will be designed to look at each side of the battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard separately, with one episode focused on Depp’s accusations that Heard has been lying about him. The other episode will focus on Heard’s accusations that Depp was abusive.

All things considered it’s probably the most fair way to put together a documentary on this topic. Especially considering the fact that this battle is still ongoing, there shouldn’t be any accusations of favoritism toward one side or the other if each party is essentially given an equal opportunity to make their case.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard So Far

In 2016 Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. The pair had only been married for about a year, but while the legal relationship was short lived, the two have been part of numerous legal battles since.

In December 2018 Amber Heard would write an op-ed in the Washington Post where she would reveal that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. While she never used any names in the piece, it was well understood that she was referring to Johnny Depp. The op-ed would lead to a pair of lawsuits, one directly, and one indirectly.

The UK newspaper The Sun would later refer to Johnny Depp as a “wife-beater” in its pages as a result of Heard’s statements. Depp filed a lawsuit against the paper for libel. Last November the judge in that case would find in favor of The Sun.

Johnny Depp has also sued Amber Heard directly for defamation based on her op-ed. He claims her statements of abuse directly led to Disney’s decision to reboot the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise without him. That case is set to go to trial next spring. Heard has also filed a countersuit against Depp.

There’s no timeline on exactly when this documentary is looking to film or release. It may wait to see what happens in the defamation case, though there’s no guarantee this story will be over even after that trial.