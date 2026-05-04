Jon Bernthal's Latest Punisher-Hyping Post Drew Some Fun Responses From DCU And Walking Dead Faves

MCU fans hoping to see a lot of bone-crunching and bullet-whizzing action only have a little while longer to wait until the one-shot special The Punisher: One Last Kill punches a hole through the 2026 TV schedule. The upcoming Marvel TV release brings the skull-shaped spotlight back to Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle for his first (and maybe last) standalone MCU storyline. The actor’s been hyping fans up for his vigilante’s post-Daredevil: Born Again return, and his latest post drew fun comments from former Walking Dead co-star Sarah Wayne Callies and a DCU fave.

Bernthal took to Instagram to share a black-and-white pic of himself that could easily be a visual stand-in for the term “world-weary,” with this as his caption:

You’re only one bad day from being me. [Lauren Mark] with the photo. Big love y’all. Jon Bernthal

Though it wasn't an official still of Frank Cast, and he wasn't actually decked out in any Punisher gear, Bernthal's caption likely resonated with Daredevil fans. It's the way Frank explained to Matt that they're two sides of the same coin, with Punisher's willingness to kill being the line that Daredevil vows not to cross. But just as any given Sunday can give an underdog football team a win, one bad day could be all it takes to shatter Matt's moral compass.

But since the lawyer currently has his hands full with Wilson Fisk, there's no need to bring him further along in this story. Instead, here's a comment shared by Bernthal's former Walking Dead romantic interest, to put it in the least complicated way possible, Sarah Wayne Callies:

SARAH WAYNE CALLIES: i sure hope not 😂❤️

The Lori Grimes actress likely wasn't playing into the Daredevil reference there, and it seems apaprent she was playfully poking fun at Jon Bernthal's mug. He does kind of look like the exact opposite of TWD's ever-popular quasi-villain Shane, whose head was nearly clean-shaven when he was taken out of the equation.

Another standout comment on the actor's post came from another machismo-centric action star who somewhat recently beat the dogsh-t out of a superhero, only on the DCU side of things. I'm referring to Peacemaker and Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo, who chimed in on Bernthal's post with:

FRANK GRILLO: you wanted to be a tough guy. 😎🥊🥊🥊

The thought of Frank Grillo and Jon Bernthal facing off on-screen is the kind of thing that 1,000% needs to happen before either of them calls it quits on stunt-heavy action. It's legitimately shocking that there aren't already 12 examples of it across TV and cinema. (Or even a video game.) And you can imagine that the fans reacting to the above went straight to Grillo's MCU history, calling for a Crossbones Vs. Punisher fight. Does it matter that Crossbones is dead? Nope.

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Check out the trailer for One Last Kill below, and there's no judgment if anyone wants to imagine a zombified Frank Grillo's Crossbones showing up in the middle of it.

If all it takes is one bad day to turn into Jon Bernthal, then I hope I have 100 of them in a row. But it definitely won't be a bad one on Tuesday, May 12, when The Punisher: One Last Kill is available to stream via Disney+ subscription. (And then don't forget he'll also be reteaming with Tom Holland for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.