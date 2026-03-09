Jon Bernthal's Punisher Special Is Almost Definitely Bringing One Character Back From The Netflix Era
This character's return would make a lot of sense.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Ever since it was confirmed that Jon Bernthal would return as Frank Castle for a standalone Punisher special in the MCU, fans have been wondering which familiar faces from Marvel's Netflix era might show up alongside him. Now, a recent social media post has sparked serious speculation that one of the most important characters from the original The Punisher series could be making a comeback.
The Social Media Post That Started Speculation
Actress Amber Rose Revah shared a still image of her character, Dinah Madani, aiming a gun from the Netflix-era series in a recent Instagram post, and fans wasted absolutely no time jumping to conclusions. The post itself didn’t come with any confirmation of a return, but the timing raised plenty of eyebrows.
Madani played a major role throughout The Punisher’s two-season run, and her complicated dynamic with Frank Castle became one of the emotional backbones of the show. If Marvel is bringing the character back into the MCU alongside Bernthal, it would make a lot of sense to include her in whatever story they’re building.Article continues below
Of course, nothing official has been confirmed yet. But judging by how quickly fans connected the dots, plenty of people are already convinced something is happening.
Who Dinah Madani Is In The Punisher Story
For anyone who might need a refresher, Dinah Madani was introduced in The Punisher as a Homeland Security agent investigating a massive military conspiracy tied to Frank Castle’s past.
Over the course of the series, Madani evolves from someone hunting Castle down to one of the few people who truly understands what drives him. Their relationship is complicated, tense, and often adversarial, but there’s also a deep sense of mutual respect.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Jon Bernthal's appearances as Punisher. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
By the end of Season 2, Madani had become one of the most important figures in Frank’s orbit. She wasn’t just a supporting character either. She frequently drove the larger investigation plots that shaped the series. Because of that, bringing Madani back for a Punisher special would feel like a natural continuation of the story that started on Netflix.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, what are fans saying about this possibility? Let's take a look.
Fans React To Madani Possibly Returning
Unsurprisingly, fans flooded the post’s comments section with speculation almost immediately. Some people are cautiously hopeful, while others seem convinced the tease means Madani is already locked in for the special. Here’s a sampling of what people are saying:
- @shanush_03: “Return of dinah madani??!”
- @market_mane_mcintyre: “@shanush_03 I hope so”
- @aliimight: “madani please come back. the kids miss you.”
- @ignacio_lara_toy_photographer: “You do what you gotta do Madani”
- @lfc_adamhugh_: “We need madani back to reunite with frank”
- @delicateflower_: “Ahh I LOVE Agent Madani sooo much 💋🤌🏻”
- @agentredhood05: “Hope Madani returns in the Punisher one shot special 😱”
- @readycosplayerone: “COME BACK TO US”
- @tdewar1987: “Dinah Madani comeback? Please 😍”
- @chrismirancos: “WHAT DA HECK DOES THIS MEAN?! 👀👀👀👀👀”
- @jonnyblovers: “HEY HEY HEY WHAT DOES THIS MEAN, DONT PLAY W ME EMOTIONS LIKE THIS 😭😩”
At this point, the speculation machine is fully running. Whether Revah’s post was meant as a tease or simply as a nostalgic throwback remains unclear. But judging by the reaction, plenty of fans are more than ready to see Agent Madani cross paths with Frank Castle again.
For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what’s revealed when the upcoming Punisher special eventually arrives on the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, fans can revisit Castle’s previous appearances—or even rewatch the entire MCU in order—with a Disney+ subscription.
As for The Punisher's next appearance, Bernthal is confirmed to return in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swinging into theaters on July 31, 2026.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.