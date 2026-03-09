Jon Bernthal's Punisher Special Is Almost Definitely Bringing One Character Back From The Netflix Era

Ever since it was confirmed that Jon Bernthal would return as Frank Castle for a standalone Punisher special in the MCU, fans have been wondering which familiar faces from Marvel's Netflix era might show up alongside him. Now, a recent social media post has sparked serious speculation that one of the most important characters from the original The Punisher series could be making a comeback.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The Social Media Post That Started Speculation

Actress Amber Rose Revah shared a still image of her character, Dinah Madani, aiming a gun from the Netflix-era series in a recent Instagram post, and fans wasted absolutely no time jumping to conclusions. The post itself didn’t come with any confirmation of a return, but the timing raised plenty of eyebrows.

Madani played a major role throughout The Punisher’s two-season run, and her complicated dynamic with Frank Castle became one of the emotional backbones of the show. If Marvel is bringing the character back into the MCU alongside Bernthal, it would make a lot of sense to include her in whatever story they’re building.

Article continues below

Of course, nothing official has been confirmed yet. But judging by how quickly fans connected the dots, plenty of people are already convinced something is happening.

(Image credit: Netflix, Disney, Marvel)

Who Dinah Madani Is In The Punisher Story

For anyone who might need a refresher, Dinah Madani was introduced in The Punisher as a Homeland Security agent investigating a massive military conspiracy tied to Frank Castle’s past.

Over the course of the series, Madani evolves from someone hunting Castle down to one of the few people who truly understands what drives him. Their relationship is complicated, tense, and often adversarial, but there’s also a deep sense of mutual respect.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Jon Bernthal's appearances as Punisher. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

By the end of Season 2, Madani had become one of the most important figures in Frank’s orbit. She wasn’t just a supporting character either. She frequently drove the larger investigation plots that shaped the series. Because of that, bringing Madani back for a Punisher special would feel like a natural continuation of the story that started on Netflix.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, what are fans saying about this possibility? Let's take a look.

(Image credit: Netflix, Disney, Marvel)

Fans React To Madani Possibly Returning

Unsurprisingly, fans flooded the post’s comments section with speculation almost immediately. Some people are cautiously hopeful, while others seem convinced the tease means Madani is already locked in for the special. Here’s a sampling of what people are saying:

@shanush_03: “Return of dinah madani??!”

“Return of dinah madani??!” @market_mane_mcintyre: “@shanush_03 I hope so”

“@shanush_03 I hope so” @aliimight: “madani please come back. the kids miss you.”

“madani please come back. the kids miss you.” @ignacio_lara_toy_photographer: “You do what you gotta do Madani”

“You do what you gotta do Madani” @lfc_adamhugh_: “We need madani back to reunite with frank”

“We need madani back to reunite with frank” @ delicateflower _: “Ahh I LOVE Agent Madani sooo much 💋🤌🏻”

“Ahh I LOVE Agent Madani sooo much 💋🤌🏻” @agentredhood05: “Hope Madani returns in the Punisher one shot special 😱”

“Hope Madani returns in the Punisher one shot special 😱” @readycosplayerone: “COME BACK TO US”

“COME BACK TO US” @tdewar1987: “Dinah Madani comeback? Please 😍”

“Dinah Madani comeback? Please 😍” @chrismirancos: “WHAT DA HECK DOES THIS MEAN?! 👀👀👀👀👀”

“WHAT DA HECK DOES THIS MEAN?! 👀👀👀👀👀” @jonnyblovers: “HEY HEY HEY WHAT DOES THIS MEAN, DONT PLAY W ME EMOTIONS LIKE THIS 😭😩”

At this point, the speculation machine is fully running. Whether Revah’s post was meant as a tease or simply as a nostalgic throwback remains unclear. But judging by the reaction, plenty of fans are more than ready to see Agent Madani cross paths with Frank Castle again.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what’s revealed when the upcoming Punisher special eventually arrives on the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, fans can revisit Castle’s previous appearances—or even rewatch the entire MCU in order—with a Disney+ subscription.

As for The Punisher's next appearance, Bernthal is confirmed to return in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swinging into theaters on July 31, 2026.