New Report Drops Some Tea On Ye And Bianca Censori, But Also Shares The Sweet Way He’s Supporting North West

Kanye West has been the subject of many headlines over the years due to his controversial behavior. However, since January — when he admitted he’d “lost touch with reality” — the conversation has been more about his apology tour than antisemitism or drama within his marriage to Bianca Censori. One fan claims to have an update after running into Ye, Censori and their entourage, including the sweet way the rapper is supporting his daughter North West.

A tip was submitted to DeuxMoi — an anonymous gossip site — by a fan who claimed to have been hanging out near Kanye West at Chateau Marmont, and they were apparently close enough to get the tea on Ye’s current state of mind. According to an Instagram post that included photos showing the couple in a car outside the hotel:

I’m at chateau marmont next to Kanye, Bianca and their friends. Kanye seems depressed and the whole posse is giving him a pep talk. Bianca is so sweet by the way I think she actually loves him.

The dynamic between Kanye West and Bianca Censori has been a big question mark since it was revealed that they got married in 2022. There have been concerns about the rapper making her wear revealing outfits, with many wondering if Censori has a say in “nude stunts” like the Grammy red carpet debacle, which Ye’s wife allegedly didn’t want to do.

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However, despite some split rumors — and Ye’s song about not knowing where his wife was — this fan said Bianca Censori seemed to really care about his mood and was amongst those trying to lift his spirits. She also allegedly partook in a small gesture of support for Kanye West’s older daughter. The post continued:

Both her and kanye had jewels under their right eyes just like north west has in her music video.

After performing with her dad several times, North West — the oldest of the four children Ye shares with Kim Kardashian — has officially kicked off her music career, releasing an album and music video for the title track “#N0rth4evr,” which features jewelry under her eye:

(Image credit: North West/YouTube)

Kanye West was also spotted wearing the faux jewels at North’s album release party.

It also sounds like the eavesdropper heard about some possibly big plans that he and Bianca Censori are making regarding their marriage, writing:

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Anyway one of his friends said that ‘they should get married here at the Chateau because it feels like the crib’ and Bianca agreed saying that they could make it magical. Maybe they are renewing their vows because of Kim and Lewis Hamilton.

Kanye West was certainly hung up on Kim Kardashian for a long time after she filed for divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage but, nearly four years into his marriage with Bianca Censori, would he still be this shook by her getting into a new relationship? Maybe she and Lewis Hamilton are more serious than we know?

The anonymous source had one last tidbit from her time in Ye’s proximity, writing:

Lastly his friends were saying stuff like they admire how when people attack him he doesn’t fight back no matter how much they hurt him.

I’m not quite sure what to say about this, since Kanye West’s mental health comes into play. Of course, his friends would have his back, but we’ve also seen Ye saying he “will not back down” in public arguments with the Kardashian-Jenner family, him declaring “civil war” against Pete Davidson, and physical assault accusations from fans.

Either way, this is an interesting bit of tea to get from someone who happened to be in the right place at the right time.