New Report Drops Some Tea On Ye And Bianca Censori, But Also Shares The Sweet Way He’s Supporting North West
Some possible relationship news and how Kanye West is feeling these days.
Kanye West has been the subject of many headlines over the years due to his controversial behavior. However, since January — when he admitted he’d “lost touch with reality” — the conversation has been more about his apology tour than antisemitism or drama within his marriage to Bianca Censori. One fan claims to have an update after running into Ye, Censori and their entourage, including the sweet way the rapper is supporting his daughter North West.
A tip was submitted to DeuxMoi — an anonymous gossip site — by a fan who claimed to have been hanging out near Kanye West at Chateau Marmont, and they were apparently close enough to get the tea on Ye’s current state of mind. According to an Instagram post that included photos showing the couple in a car outside the hotel:
The dynamic between Kanye West and Bianca Censori has been a big question mark since it was revealed that they got married in 2022. There have been concerns about the rapper making her wear revealing outfits, with many wondering if Censori has a say in “nude stunts” like the Grammy red carpet debacle, which Ye’s wife allegedly didn’t want to do.Article continues below
However, despite some split rumors — and Ye’s song about not knowing where his wife was — this fan said Bianca Censori seemed to really care about his mood and was amongst those trying to lift his spirits. She also allegedly partook in a small gesture of support for Kanye West’s older daughter. The post continued:
After performing with her dad several times, North West — the oldest of the four children Ye shares with Kim Kardashian — has officially kicked off her music career, releasing an album and music video for the title track “#N0rth4evr,” which features jewelry under her eye:
Kanye West was also spotted wearing the faux jewels at North’s album release party.
It also sounds like the eavesdropper heard about some possibly big plans that he and Bianca Censori are making regarding their marriage, writing:
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Kanye West was certainly hung up on Kim Kardashian for a long time after she filed for divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage but, nearly four years into his marriage with Bianca Censori, would he still be this shook by her getting into a new relationship? Maybe she and Lewis Hamilton are more serious than we know?
The anonymous source had one last tidbit from her time in Ye’s proximity, writing:
I’m not quite sure what to say about this, since Kanye West’s mental health comes into play. Of course, his friends would have his back, but we’ve also seen Ye saying he “will not back down” in public arguments with the Kardashian-Jenner family, him declaring “civil war” against Pete Davidson, and physical assault accusations from fans.
Either way, this is an interesting bit of tea to get from someone who happened to be in the right place at the right time.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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