Why One Insider Thinks Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will Take A Page Out Of Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Book For Their Wedding

The wedding bells are growing louder for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and those in their inner circle) as they allegedly get ready to say “I do” this summer. There’s been, of course, a lot of curiosity around where the couple will have their big day. Now, one insider revealed where he thinks they'll hold their ceremony, and it has connections to how Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s own wedding went down back in 2008.

Scooper Rob Shuter went on Fox 5 New York to share that, based on the insight that he’s gathered, the couple is allegedly going to get married on July 3rd in a city that Taylor Swift totally has a song about. In his words:

I'm hearing New York, and I'm actually hearing a location, let me give it away. It's not one of those big fancy hotels, it's not the botanical gardens, it's not Macy's, it is at her own apartment. So, I'm told that street downtown in Soho will probably be cordoned off and the wedding will take place there. That's what Jay Z and Beyoncé did. They got married at their apartment, and I think they felt like they could control it more doing that.

According to Shuter, Taylor Swift’s apartment in Soho is “like the TARDIS” and much bigger than one would expect – especially since she’s apparently bought four apartments in the complex. If this does happen, it could be a very intimate and cozy day for the pair, who are famous for doing their jobs in the biggest venues one can go to for an occasion.

Article continues below

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for Swifties, including her Eras Tour docuseries that features Travis Kelce. A Disney+ subscription starts at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Across the last few months, we’ve heard a lot of alleged information about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding that seems to change on a dime. For example, the couple was previously expected to be tying the knot on June 13 before word came in that it might occur during Swift’s favorite holiday, where she’s hosted star-studded parties before. There was also a rumor that the couple would be getting married in Rhode Island, where Swift has also hosted a lot of her famous friends for the same holiday.

However, now there are claims it could happen in New York City in her home. So, it's hard to know exactly what will happen. However, if this scooper is right, it would feel like the pop star is taking a page from Beyoncé's playbook.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married on April 4, 2008, at Jay-Z’s Manhattan apartment in an affair where recording was prohibited and guests entered on the down low. There were also other sweet elements about the wedding that you might not expect from the rapper and pop star, like Beyoncé’s minimalist gown that was designed by her mom, and only having 40 guests in attendance. But, of course, there were celebrities on deck like her Destiny’s Child sisters, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, per People.

We’ve heard Taylor Swift is taking inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor for her wedding dress, and can guess some obvious names on the guest list like Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters and Jack Antonoff. But how many guests can she fit into her apartment? We’ll of course leave it up to the happy couple to come up with the details and hope they share some photos after they enjoy their day in peace and happiness.