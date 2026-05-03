Emily Blunt Says John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place 3 Prep Is Impacting Their Home Life (And It Sounds Amusingly Intense)

It’s been five years since A Quiet Place Part II hit theaters, and fans are champing at the bit for the next installment in John Krasinski’s wildly popular horror franchise. At the end of Part II, the Abbott Family narrowly escaped death and were forced to start over once more, but were also a step closer to understanding the murderous alien species with impeccable hearing. There are still a lot of loose ends to tie up in the since-confirmed A Quiet Place Part III, and Krasinski’s wife, actress Emily Blunt, revealed the amusing way Krasinski’s writing process has impacted their home life.

Blunt, who also stars in the Quiet Place franchise as Evelyn Abbott, recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and confirmed her husband was hard at work developing the upcoming horror film, which is slated for release in 2027. However, the Devil Wears Prada 2 actress admitted Krasinski’s intense creative methods have been driving her crazy at home:

He starts shooting really soon. He's been writing it. He's one of these weird, sort of A Beautiful Mind people. He has Post-its everywhere, and he's like that for months organizing it, until the point where I'm like, 'Please write this movie. Stop Post-it-ing our house.'

The image of John Krasinski standing in front of a Quiet Place crime board of sticky notes does make me laugh. I would be a little overwhelmed looking at it, though. Of course, all the sticky notes probably only make sense to him, and I could see why it would drive Blunt a little nuts. What if she goes to get a cup of coffee in the morning and a note about a major character’s death is stuck to the cabinet?

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I can’t imagine Blunt avoiding spoilers entirely though, with the writing process happening under her own roof. Besides, the couple are an excellent creative duo. It would make sense for the Smashing Machine actress to be a part of the process. On that note, Blunt revealed Krasinski does sometimes use her as a sounding board:

Sometimes he'll pitch me an idea, but I'm not very good out of context. I'd rather he'd write it and then I'll read the whole thing. And then he's in traction with nerves as everyone starts to read it, but then, I mean, he's brilliant. I'm awestruck by it. He's a freak.

A Quiet Place was Krasinski's first foray into directing, and Blunt previously revealed her one moment of doubt before her husband started directing. However, Krasinski’s assurance was not in poor faith, and AQP is now considered by many to be one of the best horror films of all time.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

The main two A Quiet Place films as well as the Day One spinoff are available to stream on Paramount+ now! Grab the Essential plan, which costs $8.99 a month, or ge the ad-free Premium option for $13.99 a month. Customers can also save money by picking up the annual plan.

I’m just glad to hear he’s writing A Quiet Place III’s script though, and that we finally have confirmation of production starting soon. By the time Part III will come out next summer, it will have been nearly a decade since the first installment, and eight years since A Quiet Place II filmed in 2019.

Krasinski has confirmed the returns of Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, along with newcomers Jack O’Connell and Katy O’Brien. There's still a big question in regard to how the IF director will address the stretch of time between Part II and Part III. Both Simmonds and Jupe, who play the Abbott kids Marcus and Regan, have grown up quite a bit in the time between the two films. So a major time jump may be necessary.

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(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Given the Abbotts successfully found the Death Angel’s weakness, there is hope that A Quiet Place Part III could open with them living in a new island safe haven. However, they're not out of the woods yet, as high frequency sound doesn’t kill the aliens, only incapacitates them. There is still so much we don’t know about these other-worldly creatures, who can hear, but not see, and the prequel, A Quiet Place: Day, One only sparked more questions. Hopefully, John Krasinski has some answers on those sticky notes of his.

A Quiet Place Part III opens in theaters on July 30, 2027. In the meantime, stream Krasinski and Emily Blunt's work in the first two movies by streaming them with a Paramount+ subscription.