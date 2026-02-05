Vincent D'Onofrio Amusingly Drags Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 While Hyping 'F---ing Brutal' Season 2
The most action-packed MCU series yet?
For everyone who loves watching butt-whooping action on the small screen, I’d wager Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is high on the list of must-watch 2026 TV shows. It’s a return to fisticuffs form for Marvel Studios following the delightfully atypical MCU series Wonder Man, and the cast seems far more excited to talk about this sophomore outing than they were about Season 1, given all the behind-the-scenes overhauls. Case in point, the Kingpin himself, Vincent D’Onofrio, has some mighty strong opinions to share.
D’Onofrio took the stage at Rhode Island Comic Con, alongside co-stars Deborah Ann Woll and Wilson Bethel, for a superhero-sized Q&A, and as one can imagine, Season 2 was quite a hot topic. Bethel, whose semi-villainous Bullseye will take on a larger role, hyped the new episodes by drawing a comparison to the first eight eps and saying they didn’t feel as much like the Netflix series like they could have. At which point D’Onofrio threw in his two cents, saying:
I don’t think anyone would throw doubt into the Full Metal Jacket vet’s face, but we are thankfully already aware of how awesome the future looks thanks to the Season 2 trailer that not only gave us Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones in all of her revived glory, but also our first look at Matthew Lillard’s new character Mr. Charles, and that weirdo Kingpin puppet-esque figure.
Not that D’Onofrio was finished. He continued by amusingly throwing the original iteration of Season 1 under the bus, calling out how much time was essentially wasted by filming a bunch of footage that would be deemed unworthy of making it into the final cut. In his words:
I can’t imagine a phrasing that would crush me more to hear as a creative than D’Onofrio saying they “had to live with” the Season 1 material that was already filmed and couldn’t be altered. It’s like a life-altering injury or a disease. Only one that was way more fun to deal with for viewers than anything painful. In fact, I kinda liked Season 1 of Born Again more than at least one of the OG seasons.
But that doesn’t mean I think the actor is off-base or full of it; it’s the exact opposite. If D’Onofrio wasn’t exceedingly impressed with Season 1, and feels this amped-up about Season 2, that just implies fans will explode with excitement over everything that’s coming. Not that we even know exactly what that is just yet. But Jessica Jones is back, so it’s gonna be amazing.
To that end, it’s rumored that Season 2 will lead to another Jessica Jones spinoff, this time of the MCU-branded variety. Elsewhere, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage comments make it sound like there are talks to bring him back for one or more projects. So I think this means we can take comfort in knowing Matt Murdock won’t be killed off anytime soon. Check out the teaser trailer below!
Fans will be able to make their own judgment calls about Daredevil: Born Again's second season when it debuts via Disney+ subscription on Tuesday, March 24, at 10:00 p.m. ET.
