Jonathan Groff's Doctor Who Debut Was Incredible, But It Reminded Me Of Another Who Fan-Favorite Character

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Doctor Who episode "Rogue." Watch the episode with a Disney+ subscription and read at your own risk!

It's been a long wait for Doctor Who fans, but finally, Jonathan Groff appeared as his character in full Bridgerton garb in the episode that just aired on the 2024 TV schedule. While I'd imagine few doubted his performance would be a dud, I'm not sure anyone saw this episode coming or expected how it would set up the actor to be a larger part of the story going forward. "Rogue" was awesome, but did anyone else feel heavy vibes that allude to the idea that the Broadway vet was playing a familiar character?

As viewers continue to count the coincidences stacking up in this season, Doctor Who introduced someone who could be a major recurring character. So, what's up with The Doctor and that big kiss with Rogue, and does anyone else feel Captain Jack Harkness vibes coming from him?

Jonathan Groff Crushed It As "Rogue", But Did Anyone Else Feel Like He's Captain Jack Harkness?

Even before the passionate kiss shared between "Rogue" and The Doctor, I was already getting heavy Captain Jack Harkness vibes from the bounty hunter. Hell, some fans had suspected that before the episode even aired, and when Russell T. Davies didn't squash the speculation, we have to wonder.

We never did learn the real name of "Rogue" before he sacrificed himself to an unknown fate to spare Ruby Sunday. Plus, with the time travel of it all, this could've been the first time The Doctor met Jack Harkness.

Whatever the case may be, Jonathan Groff crushed it. To come into this series, share a passionate kiss with The Doctor, and then save the day is a boss move, and I think he's being set up to be the next River Song-like character in the best way. The question is: When we'll see him again, not if?

Would Doctor Who Recast John Barrowman's Captain Jack?

Doctor Who viewers will likely be concerned with whether or not Russell T. Davies just recast the role of Captain Jack Harkness, and I'm not sure which side of the speculation I'm on. Original Jack actor John Barrowman was a huge part of Davies' run, and to cut him out of the character's story would feel pretty disrespectful.

At the same time, we have to acknowledge the elephant in the room that Doctor Who essentially cut ties with Barrowman after resurfaced interviews talked about his flashing scandal in the early days of the show. While the series never officially parted ways with Barrowman, connections to the character were removed from Jodie Whittaker's run after his brief cameo appeared to tease new things for the character.

Barrowman publicly apologized for the scandal years prior to it resurfacing, though it hasn't seemed to sway Doctor Who into resuming its relationship with him.

It's plausible that Jonathan Groff is playing Captain Jack Harkness, though I could also see a scenario in which "Rogue" is a spiritual successor to the character. What I mean by that is he's basically Captain Jack in terms of personality, but a new character without ties to Torchwood or other parts newcomers would have to learn about to understand the character.

This season, so far, feels very much about showcasing new things for a potential new audience, which ultimately leads me to believe "Rogue" is not Captain Jack Harkness. I think he was intentionally written to evoke the same feelings, and I wouldn't be surprised if The Doctor makes a note of that. Ultimately, though, do you cast Jonathan Groff as a potential recurring star to play an already existing character? I don't think so, but we'll find out in time what his deal is.

Doctor Who is still rolling along on Disney+, with new episodes arriving on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET. Next week's episode feels like one fans won't want to miss, so be sure to clear your schedule as we head into the final stories of the season.