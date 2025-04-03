Kanye West Compares Himself To Diddy And Seemingly Confirms Bianca Censori Left Him In New Rap Song: 'She Ran Away'

By published

Kanye West seemingly reveals the true status of his marriage to Bianca Censori.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images - (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage))

Considering the wild life of Kanye West, the sometimes crazy rumors and the occasionally crazier reality, there are always questions about what is really going on in his life. However, it looks like we’re about to get a peek at that as the rapper has released a brand new album in which he appears to reveal some truths, including information about the state of his relationship with Bianca Censori.

Kanye’s music often pulls on his own life, and in a new song called “BIANCA,” named after his wife Bianca Censori, from his album WW3 West draws from the current day, discussing both fellow rapper Diddy and his own wife, seemingly putting to bed rumors that the two have split.

Kanye Seems To Admit Bianca Censori Left Him

Rumors of a split between Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been going around for quite some time. However, those rumors reached a new height after Bianca appeared next to Kanye essentially nude at the Grammy Awards and West went on anti-semitic rants on social media.

West’s side had denied there had been any split, but in the lyrics to his new song (via Page Six), West says plainly…

My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it

Elsewhere in the song, West names Bianca specifically as the person who is gone, saying he doesn’t know where she is and stating that his tweets gave her a “panic attack.”

It’s certainly possible that West could be exaggerating the relationship, maybe playing off the rumors of a split. However, if we take him at his word here, it does appear that West and Censori are separated, at least for the moment.

Kanye isn’t the only rapper who has found himself in the headlines, however, and he doesn’t let the song end without name-dropping Sean “Diddy” Combs and his famous and controversial relationship.

How Kanye Compares Himself To Diddy

In another part of the song, Kanye compares himself and Bianca Censori to the former relationship of Diddy and Cassie Ventura. Diddy’s relationship with Ventura was the subject of a legal battle when she accused him of assault and video evidence of the violence leaked online. West raps…

I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda

West has previously spoken out in support of Diddy and called the mogul and rapper “my twin,” defending Diddy’s actions in the infamous video that shows him assaulting Ventura.

In the end, Kanye’s song seems to be an attempt to get Bianca back. At this point, there’s no report that divorce proceedings have begun, and it's unclear where their relationship is at following the release of this song. So, as we learn more, we'll keep you updated.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

