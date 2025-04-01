‘I Related To Puff’: As Diddy Lands Another Legal Victory, Kanye West Doubles Down On His Support Of The Imprisoned Rapper

For months now, Sean Combs has been wrapped up in a bevy of legal situations, and he’s simultaneously facing federal charges. On top of that, 55-year-old Combs is facing various lawsuits filled with a number of accusations against him. The mogul – who’s famously known as P. Diddy – has seen a few wins as of late when it comes to his legal matters. And, now, he’s notched yet another victory. Meanwhile, Combs’ longtime friend, Kanye West, is doubling down on his support of the Sean John figurehead, who’s currently behind bars.

Why Was One Of Diddy’s Lawsuits Just Dismissed?

In October 2024, Diddy was sued for sexual assault, under the jurisdiction of Southern District of New York, by a Jane Doe. The unnamed woman alleged that the rapper assaulted her in 1995 during a party. She was represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzzbee, and he’s reportedly providing legal services for hundreds of individuals filing suit against Diddy (who’s wanted accuser names revealed). Now, according to People, this particular lawsuit has been formally thrown out.

The court’s decision reportedly stems from the fact that Jane Doe was ordered to refile her complaint with her real name. Ultimately, though, she failed to take that course of action. Said ruling was handed down by judge Lewis J. Liman, and part of his decision reads as follows:

On March 6, 2025, the Court denied Plaintiff’s motion to proceed anonymously and ordered her to file a complaint in her own name by March 20, 2025, or the case would be dismissed. As of [March 3], Plaintiff has not filed a complaint in her own name, nor has she sought an extension of time to do so. Accordingly, the case is dismissed.

This marks the second legal victory Sean Combs has marked in the past week. A judge dismissed several claims from a lawsuit that producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ filed against Combs. Jones alleged that he was sexually harassed and assaulted while working with Combs between September 2022 and November 2023. The judge cleared out a racketeering allegation as well as a claim of negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress. However, claims of sexual assault and a premises liability claim were kept intact.

What Kanye West Has To Say About Diddy?

As Puff Daddy lands his latest court victory, he continues to receive support from Kanye West. The two went viral in March after Kanye West spoke to Diddy by phone, with the latter hyping West up from prison. Diddy also thanked Ye for taking care of his kids while he’s been behind bars and encouraged him to pursue his music amid rumors of retirement. West shouted out Puff during his interview with DJ Akademiks (via HotNewHipHop) and criticized the blowback that the “Your Love” performer has received as of late:

I related to Puff. And then they pulled out a video with him and Cassie from 10 years ago. And made everybody be like, 'Oh Puff's a woman beater.' 'Oh, he's the devil,' 'he needs to be in jail.' Meanwhile, I don't know someone who has gotten into an altercation with a girl at one point, including Playboi Carti.

The footage Ye is referring to is the 2016 footage released by CNN in May 2024, which showed Sean Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel. Combs later apologized, though his sentiments were met with backlash from Ventura’s lawyer and more. Ye continues to stand firmly beside Diddy and just featured him on a new track that controversially involved his daughter, North West. Kanye also said the following about his fellow hip hop artist's current circumstances:

When I see all these videos and everything ... Puff is more like my twin. Me and him got into it because it's just like I'm telling these top five [racial slur], we could be friends but you're not bringing that shit over here.

Kanye West has stirred up controversy on several fronts as well, for making blunt statements via social media and for wearing Nazi-centric clothing. During that interview with DJ Akademiks, West also wore a black KKK robe and said he wished he didn’t have children with Kim Kardashian.

As for P. Diddy, he’s incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is facing federal charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson and more. His trial is set to begin on May 5, and only time will tell how that case and Diddy’s flood of lawsuits will play out. What there seems to be no doubt about right now, though, is that Kanye West has his back at this time.