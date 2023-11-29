Breakup Rumors Swirled Around Kanye West And His Wife Bianca Censori, But Not So Fast
What's going on with Ye and Bianca Censori?
The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori has been filled with a number of interesting twists and turns. They’ve practically captured the public’s attention since their secret wedding at the end of 2022, which apparently even West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, was unaware of. Sources reported over the past few months that Censori and West had been getting along well since tying the knot. But more recently, insiders have dropped rumors about drama between the two lovers, even alleging that they were headed for a breakup. It seems, however, that we should pump the brakes on that assumption now, though.
This month, it was reported that the eclectic couple was “taking a break” following a supposed intervention. Per Page Six and other outlets, the relationship had really “taken its toll” on Bianca Censori. This was said to be because Ye – who recently made the move to Dubai – is a “difficult” person to be around. An update has been provided on that front, though, as a source for Us Weekly addressed the status of the pair’s romance this week. The insider says the two “haven't split.” They went on to provide the following alleged details:
While they’re allegedly still going strong, the source’s comments still seem to indicate that there was at least a small flare-up between the spouses due to the Grammy winner’s big move. The 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer allegedly “refused” to join her hubby in the United Arab Emirates. Supposedly, Kanye West “gave her an ultimatum,” saying that “if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done.” In all, they were purportedly away from each other for “about a month” before the Mrs. “had a change of heart.”
They’ve apparently been enjoying their time together in Dubai as well, it seems. Per the report, they were “getting busy at the clubs” once they reunited. Both have also apparently participated in some family time, as Ye’s kids have been “on holiday” there as of late. So all in all, if these most recent claims are to be believed, there’s no trouble in paradise.
Massive speculation has swirled around the married couple for some time now, with much of the chatter centered around the “Jesus Walks” performer’s supposed treatment of his wife. It’s long been rumored that Kanye West picks out all of his spouse’s clothes, and it’s even been alleged that he “has a set of rules for Bianca.” The couple keep the details of their relationship very close to the vest and have not publicly acknowledged their relationship, as of this writing. So at this point, the allegations regarding the purported power dynamics in their union remain hearsay.
While his domestic life seems to still be intact, Ye has been contending with other controversies. He most recently produced an anti-Semitic rap and came under fire alongside singer Chris Brown for apparently laughing over it. (Brown later responded and shot down the notion that he engages in antisemitic acts.) Kanye West’s road forward, in the midst of his professional issues, remains unclear. At the very least though, it seems Bianca Censori is staying by his side.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley