Rumors Ye And Bianca Censori Have Broken Up Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

If there’s one thing Kanye West is good at above anything else, even making music, it’s making headlines. West and his wife Bianca Censori appeared at the Grammys earlier this month, where they had not been invited, and got the internet talking about Censori’s clothing, which could only charitably be described as a dress. Yesterday the internet was talking again.

This time it was about reports that West and Censori were headed for divorce. However, it now appears that, at least according to Ye's reps, the rumors are untrue.

New Rumors Claimed Kanye West And Bianca Censori Were Filing For Divorce

The original rumor goes back to the UK’s Daily Mail, which reported an unnamed source close to West had claimed that the two had officially split and that a filing for divorce would take place in the coming days. It was also reported that Censori would receive a $5 million payment as part of the divorce settlement. TMZ also claimed independently that both sides had already reached out to lawyers.

The news followed the Grammy’s stunt, where Censori appeared essentially naked, a move that could have resulted in legal action against her. It also came after the most recent anti-semitic rant on social media from West, which seemingly received a concerned reaction from Censori.

However, this latest rumor was debunked by the rapper's reps.

Kanye West's Reps Say The Reports Are Not True

It appears that claims of a split between West and Censori are incorrect. An official statement (via The Independent) categorically denies the reports of a divorce, stating…

Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press.

That’s a pretty unequivocal denial that doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room. If there was even a hair of truth to the split rumor one would expect a statement, even one that denied divorce, to leave a door open so that if a split did happen, such a thing wouldn’t have been flatly denied.

And to be fair this isn’t the first time rumors of divorce have haunted the couple. The last claims of a West/Censori divorce were as recent as last October and those rumors turned out to be nothing as well. It feels like there’s a new report of strife between West and Censori every few months.

So it would seem that the rumor of divorce is just the latest instance of Kanye West and his wife making headlines, intentional or otherwise. With the marriage apparently continuing, it’s unlikely that public interest in the relationship will be waning anytime soon. As we learn more about the couple, we'll be sure to keep you updated.