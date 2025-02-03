A Lip Reading Expert Claims Kanye Gave Bianca Censori A ‘Command’ Before They Officially Got Kicked Out Of The Grammys

Awards Season is in full swing, and last night the 2025 Grammy Awards saw saw the music industry recognized for their work. The ceremony always has some outrageous moments, one of which happened before the night began when Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori were kicked out after she basically went nude on the red carpet. A lip reading expert tried to decipher what was going on during the Grammys red carpet, where West was allegedly offering up some direction to his wife.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori often make headlines for her outrageous fashion, which often includes a ton of nudity on the model's part. Wearing nothing but a thin, see-through piece of material at the Grammys turned heads, and got them kicked out of the event. Lip reading expert Nicola Heckling offered her insight to The Daily Mail about the conversation happening between the two celebrities. She believes the stunt was West's idea, with him reportedly "commanding" Censori:

You're making a scene now. Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense.

The pair certainly did make a scene. In the past, Censori and West got in trouble in Italy over nudity and a lewd act on a water taxi. This shock factor certainly seems purposeful, with the same lip reader also claiming that he told her how to do the reveal, saying "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you." The pair really did break the internet with this choice at the Grammys, so if that was the goal it was certainly accomplished. And that was before the actual ceremony had even begun.

Why Was Kanye Kicked Out Of The Grammys?

While West and Censori turned heads at the Grammy Awards, they weren't seen mingling with the other celebrities during the telecast. That's because they were reportedly kicked out following their nude stunt on the red carpet. There are conflicting reports about how this went down, with multiple insiders speaking to The Sun. One claimed Kanye was never invited, offering:

Kanye and Bianca were not believed to have been officially invited to the Grammys. They've both since been kicked out.

This wold be one thing, but Kanye West was nominated for Best Rap Song this year, so it would also make a great deal of sense if he was actually invited. Another insider who is allegedly close to the music legend claimed that he was never intending on actually staying for the ceremony. They said:

He doesn't care [that he was kicked out]. He went to get photographed on the carpet and is now having a watch party.

Honestly, that does seem like a more fun way to enjoy the night. Awards Shows are long affairs, and and that's not even including the glam and press that's required before even stepping into the ceremony.

Clearly Kanye West and Bianca Censori will continue to turn heads, so we'll just have to see where they pop up next... and how little clothing is involved.