King Of The Hill's Latest Video Left Me With A Big Question I Originally Thought Wasn't A Big Deal

I'm beyond excited to see the King Of The Hill revival make its debut on the 2025 TV schedule, and each new video or piece of information ups my anticipation for August. This includes the new footage shown in the Father's Day video, which gave us a good look at adult Bobby Hill. And I can say that because I didn't expect to see another character who could be more important than I initially thought.

After making a whole bunch of theories about the first poster and the new opening sequence, I'm ready to tackle one mystery character I assumed wasn't a major factor until now. For readers who have no idea what I'm talking about, let's talk about this mystery man and how he might factor into the new episodes:

(Image credit: Hulu)

Who Is This Mystery Character At Hank's Cookout?

There's an unfamiliar face at Bobby's reunion with Hank in the backyard BBQ, and one has to wonder why he's there for such a big moment. To be clear, this isn't the first time we've seen this guy (pictured above on the top left), as he's featured prominently in the new intro for the Hulu series.

What's more important is that he looks to be the person who moves into Hank's house while he and Peggy are abroad in Saudi Arabia. As such, I wouldn't imagine he and Hank know each other very well, but he seems ingratiated with Boomhauer, Dale, and Bill well enough to be at this cookout.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Is This Character The Key To How Hank Is Able To Move Back In?

After re-watching the intro, I realized a key that could explain this new character and why Hank and Peggy are able to move into their new home so easily. I noticed that while the couple moved away, there was never a for-sale sign on their house. I think it's possible that they never actually sold, and that this new character worked as a caretaker in the home while they were gone.

While we don't know how or why this person was entrusted to care for the Hill house, I do have a theory that he's still living in the home. Perhaps he is in Bobby's room, considering it doesn't seem as though he's living with his parents any longer. I've seen online theories that he's part of an exchange program, being someone from Saudi Arabia who swapped homes with Hank when they went abroad. I'm not sure I'm on board with that theory specifically, but I think it's plausible.

I do like the idea of someone, potentially from another country, living with the Hills. With Bobby out of the house, and perhaps a bit more self-aware than he was in his younger years, Hank needs someone to challenge his worldview and push him out of his comfort zone. Situations like that would make me feel more like I'm watching this show back in the day on Fox, and not bingeing it with my Hulu subscription. Not that there's anything wrong with that, of course, it just helps me feel even more nostalgic while watching.

King Of The Hill returns on Hulu on August 4th. So, stock up on propane and propane accessories in advance of new episodes. I can't wait to learn more about this mystery character, as well as what's going on with all the characters from the original series we love.