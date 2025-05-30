King Of The Hill's Revival Opening Sequence Is Fantastic, And Drops Some Big Reveals About The Main Characters

I'm thrilled to see King Of The Hill's revival finally has a premiere date on the 2025 TV schedule, and I'll be watching it with my Hulu subscription as soon as it drops on August 4th. We still have some time to wait until the big return, but fortunately, Hulu is keeping us fed by showing off the new opening sequence.

The classic theme song is back, but there's a lot that's changed since the last time we saw Hank and friends in the alleyway. Take a look at the new opening sequence and try to keep up with all that's going on:

King of the Hill Season 14 | Credit Sequence Reveal | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

I had a blast deciphering what the subtle things in the poster may reveal about the new season, and I'm ready to do it all over again. Here's what stood out to me about this latest drop, and what I'm excited to learn more about when this popular animated sitcom returns.

Hank And Peggy Moved Away After Bobby Went Off To School

I think the biggest shock of this opening sequence is that Hank and Peggy actually moved out of Arlen, Texas, when Bobby seemingly went off to college. Of course, we see them return home to their house at the end of the sequence, which has me wondering where they were? Did Peggy want Bobby close by while he was in college? I can't help but notice he's also back with them at the end. Maybe they didn't trust him to be able to handle living on his own. Which, in fairness, might've been the right call.

Nancy Is Still Seeing John Redcorn, And Dale Ran For Mayor

They say "Once a cheater, always a cheater," and it indeed seems to be the case for Nancy Gribble. John Redcorn picks her up in a car, so I'm assuming they're still carrying on their affair with Dale blissfully unaware of it all. As for him, it looks like he and Joseph were wrapped up in preparing for his mayoral campaign, which I can't imagine was a success. Then again, we live in wild political times, so would it be completely out of the question to assume Dale secured a spot in office?

Boomhauer Might Have A Family?

Boomhauer was known as a womanizer in the first run of King Of The Hill, but this trailer almost makes it seem like he may have a family? Maybe it's a wife, maybe it's just the mother of a child that he played a part in creating. He could also be a stepfather, so there are a lot of options here. In any case, Boomhauer becoming a family man as opposed to a bachelor would be a massive change for the character, and I can't wait to see how else he's changed. Man, this just feels like another sign that Mike Judge is going to make fans happy with this return.

It Appears Bill Was Sick With COVID

The King Of The Hill poster showed Bill was alive and well, but the intro sequence showed him coughing while everyone was masked up. I wonder if he contracted COVID during the pandemic era and it had some sort of lasting effect on his health. I'm not sure I want to see him go through any more sad arcs in his life, but I could see the fear of getting sick again playing into his role of rarely leaving the house outside of going to drink with his friends.

As for other small details, it appears that Connie and Joseph are definitely not a couple like they briefly were, and that Kahn and Minh are having some issues. We also see Didi with her son, but Cotton is nowhere to be seen. I do like the detail of Bobby playing with G.H., perhaps passing along how kind his grandfather was to him.

I also couldn't help but notice Luanne wasn't in the revival opening despite being a large part of the original opening. With her voice actress Brittany Murphy deceased, and Luanne's husband, Lucky, voiced by deceased singer Tom Petty, it remains unclear if either will be a part of the revival. With all these questions, it seems there's still much we need to learn before the premiere!

As mentioned, King Of The Hill's revival kicks off on Hulu on August 4th, with all ten episodes being available at once. I'm hoping this revival gets as long of a run as the original series, and I haven't even seen a single episode yet!