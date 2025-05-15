After Seeing King Of The Hill's First Look At Hulu Revival, I Have Theories About Some Of Those New Details

I've been dying for King Of The Hill's revival to get its Hulu release date etched into 2025 TV schedule, and while we're still waiting on confirmation, we do have an official poster to check out that's both familiar and updated. As one might expect, it's the BFF foursome standing in the back alley, but now with many items that wouldn't have been around on the series when it first ended in 2010. Hank and his friends have seemingly embraced the modern era, and the new details have me wondering how they'll factor into the upcoming episodes.

Before we get to that, be sure to get a good look at Hank, Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer in the year 2025, with beers still firmly in hand. But as readers might notice, there's a lot more to look at than just that. Check it out!

I’ll tell you what. The King is returning soon, on @Hulu and #HuluOnDisneyPlus. #KingOfTheHill pic.twitter.com/61dQYyABXqMay 14, 2025

Just seeing that makes me all too eager to learn when this will be available for those with a Hulu subscription. I already have some ideas on how these might hint at what the new episodes will cover, and I'm hoping we see some of these ideas play out in the new King of the Hill.

Theory #1: Dale Is Going To Try And Take Down That Cell Phone Tower

The cell phone tower in the background might be the most subtle detail of this poster, and yet if you know Dale Gribble, it'll likely be the sole thing on his mind. We hear so many conspiracy theories in the real world surrounding cell phone towers, I would be stunned if he didn't have an issue with one being set up so close to their homes.

Throughout King Of The Hill, Dale was always obsessed with out-there conspiracies, seemingly oblivious to larger, more obvious problems in his life. I wouldn't be surprised if Dale were wrapped up in waging war with cell phone companies, while ignoring some other, much larger issue in his life.

Theory #2: Bill Will Get Addicted To Food Delivery Services

Bill looks more or less the same in the poster as he did in the original King Of The Hill, maybe a bit pudgier than we last saw him. I'll admit I had hoped to see him thriving in 2025, after seeing him suffer so much throughout the show previously. Unfortunately, I think the fact that he can get delicious food sent directly to his door will only discourage him from going out further, and maybe cause more problems.

Danged Ol' Theory #3, Man: Boomhauer Will Use His Tablet To Learn A New Language, Or Speak Slower

Mike Judge had talked in the past about the King Of The Hill revival needing to be different, and it seems like Boomhauer is certainly different in this return. He seems to have embraced modern technology well, and I'm especially curious about that tablet. What if he's using a language app like Duolingo and learning a new language? I would love to hear him speak Spanish as fast as he talks, or maybe he's found a way to slow down his unique iteration of the English language that others will finally be able to understand in full. We shall see!

Theory #4: Hank Will Be Largely Resistant To Modern Technology

I think the most telling part of this poster is that, for all the modern things we see in it, Hank is not using any of them. The look of concern on his face almost suggests that he's concerned or agitated by it, which feels very on brand for him.

What I'm curious to see is whether King Of The Hill will paint Hank as the sensible person to be wary of modern technology, or if he'll look like the typical "Boomer" afraid of change and unwilling to adapt. Given how the original series went, I'm sure it'll be a mixture of both, but I wouldn't be surprised if Hank is occasionally made out to be a fuddy-duddy more often than not.

Whether these theories come to pass or not, I'm still as thrilled as ever to watch King Of The Hill's revival season. Television shows have had a good deal of success in bringing back beloved shows as of late, so I have optimism that Mike Judge won't let the fans down when it comes to his series.

CinemaBlend will keep an eye out for a release date for the upcoming return of King Of The Hill on Hulu. I'm still eager to see what's going on with Bobby, Connie, and Joseph, as well as other characters I love.