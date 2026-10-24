Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande And More Celebs Seen With This Y2K Trend I Don't Hate

It’s been a few weeks since Kylie Jenner sat down with her mom and they walked fans through the inside contents of two of their famous Birkin bags. The Jenner/Kardashian clan is known for their enviable Birkin collection, a collection they like to gift one another as part of their love language. In fact, Kylie has her own wall of them, and honestly I would have thought a look at not one, but two of those bags would have been the story, so I was surprised I was more interested in the contents inside. However, Kylie Jenner also admitted to one Y2K trend I honestly don’t hate, and she’s not the only celebrity to feel this way.

Kylie Jenner Carries Around Hard-Wired Headphones

Here’s the deal: Kylie Jenner and a slew of celebs in recent months have admitted to bringing back hard-wired headphones as a Y2K trend. This includes Ariana Grande, but also Zendaya, Harry Styles and more younger stars.

I can remember carrying around my Walkman with hard-wired headphones (you youngsters may have seen Star-Lord with one of these), and later an iPod before nabbing my first smartphone, but celebrities these days are choosing hard-wired for different reasons.

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In her unbagging video, Kylie Jenner did a whole bit where she stole items from mom Kris Jenner’s house for the big bag reveal, but she did end up getting to some items she really does carry around on the regular. This includes things like her iPhone light, but also one Y2K object that’s apparently making a comeback in the era of big headphones and teeny-tiny earbuds.

She busted out both green and pink versions of the hard-wired headphones, before admitting:

I have my cute colored headphones because you never know when you’re gonna need to just be so cute. You never know.

So, for Kylie, it sounds as if it’s a fashion choice. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner said she preferred the green headphones to the pink ones, although both are giving Wicked vibes. Which brings me to my next point: Ariana Grande also explained carrying around hard-wired headphones.

Ariana Grande Also Carries Around Hard-Wired Headphones

Ariana Grande, on the other hand, walks around with both wireless and hard-wired headphones. She’s a singer and an audiophile, and she says she likes to keep both handy in her big bag.

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These are great [the wireless headphones] if you’re approving a mix, or if you’re traveling. Or if you need privacy, they have the noise cancelation which is very helpful. And then I have these [hard-wired ones]. I’m not an Airpods/wireless person. I really like the wire. That’s just my personal take.

Here’s her full rundown of the headphones (and more) in her bag via a Vogue interview.

Inside Ariana Grande's Loewe Bag | In The Bag | Vogue - YouTube Watch On

It's not exactly celebrity fashion, but it's certainly in fashion for these celebrities to be carrying around the Y2K accessory. To be honest with you, I'm pretty relieved. I was late to the bluetooth headphone party. I have a pair of hard-wired Grados I use with my record player, and I liked using hard-wired headphones while running and walking a lot of the time because there’s less ambient noise when you use them for phone calls, which I do a lot on walks and at the end of runs.

There’s no doubt bluetooth headphones are more convenient in other contexts, such as when one is lifting weights or doing household chores, so like Ariana, I also enjoy having both as options. Up until this week that thought made me feel really ancient, but I’m glad to know I’m not the only person in my twenties or thirties still rocking these OGs.

If I had to choose a Y2K trend to come back, it would definitely be this over low-rise jeans or belly chains. I'd certainly prefer either to the people people now who are opting out of headphones at all...