After Birkin Backlash, Kylie Jenner Explained Why She Has So Many Of The Pricey Bags

People have a tendency to get worked up over how the Kardashians spend their riches, but over the years, that certainly hasn’t stopped Kylie Jenner from flaunting her favorite material possessions. The latest backlash came when the makeup mogul showed off her wall of Birkin bags, each of which costs thousands of dollars, with some well into the six-figure range. Apparently, there’s a reason she’s been able to accumulate such an extensive collection, and of course, Kris Jenner is involved.

Just weeks ago, Kylie Jenner got slammed by fans for posing in front of a wall of Birkin bags that collectively are estimated to cost well over a million dollars, but that didn’t stop her from talking about her favorite accessories when she visited Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast (which is on Netflix, if you prefer to watch your podcasts). It turns out her mother is one reason her arsenal of purses is so expansive, as Kylie revealed:

Most of my new bags now are from my mom. It’s like our love language. Christmas? Birkin. Birthday? Birkin. And we just, back and forth, back and forth. Isn’t that beautiful? We have a beautiful relationship.

We had heard about Kris Jenner’s penchant for spending six figures on Birkins for her daughters (Kim Kardashian is equally enthralled by the accessories, even using items from her own collection on the set of All’s Fair). However, I didn’t realize the Birkin exchange was happening at every gift-giving opportunity.

Latest Videos From

Also, it sounds like the momager is just as bad, with the youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree saying she gives as much as she gets. That is their love language, after all. No wonder Kylie is Kris’ favorite.

The Birkin wall post — which pondered, “can’t a girl have fun?” — was not the first time Kylie Jenner showed off pieces from her collection. Another post this year showed her preparing for a trip with luggage that was estimated to cost $134,000. And just last week, she was pictured with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at a New York Knicks game with a $63,000 blue Birkin that matched the team’s colors.

Kylie Jenner talking about her bag collection on the podcast (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription) further proves that she’s not going to apologize for her wealth. That’s been the case for years, with her private jet flex being the most memorable example. There are plenty of other instances, too, including throwing on a $10,000 bikini and dropping $5,000 a night for fancy hotels.

In addition to continuing to show off her Birkins, Kylie is very likely to continue receiving them from Kris Jenner and possibly other members of her family on birthdays and holidays. What a life.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully, we’ll be able to peek behind the curtain of the family’s empire again soon, as fans have been waiting to hear if The Kardashians Season 8 will be ready in time to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, the first seven seasons can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.