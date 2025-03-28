Elizabeth Banks Is Mad About One Noughties Trend Making A Comeback Thanks To Gen Z (And I Am Right There With Her)

I woke up this week and Elizabeth Banks had combined two of my favorite things: Ripping on Gen Z’s fashion choices and paying homage to The White Lotus. She took to Instagram to lament the return of the low-rise jean using Parker Posey’s epic White Lotus Season 3 monologue to complement her point, and I am feeling every ounce of this video right now.

Here’s what happened. In her own unique and typically hilarious style, Elizabeth Banks put together a reel lamenting the return of low rise jeans (a move which we can all thank Gen Z’s recent obsession with the noughties, or as I, a millennial, would say, the early aughts, for bringing back into our lives). The video’s really funny for anyone feeling a little icky about the return of flaunting one's pillowy belly fat.

I suppose this was inevitable the moment Carmen Electra teased a possible return for belly button stickers , but it’s still very much a le sigh from me. Though it's also worth pointing out Banks is also living the pants-free life and avoiding jeans in this post that pays homage to Posey's character's comments after she learns her daughter wants to spend a year in a Thai monastery.

Fans were tickled pink about Elizabeth Banks’ usage of the popular Parker Posey quotes to illustrate her point about “low rise jeans” being “back.” Many of them commented about how the Posey audio totally fit her point in the video. (Though many other fans also noted Banks would be a perfect fit for Mike White’s show.)

Parker Posey is the medicine we didn’t know we all needed!

Parker absolutely kills it. She’s on fire.

Parker Posie in a role she’s already made iconic❣️❣️❣️love this Elizabeth😂

This is amazing! Parker Posey is so amazing in WL!!!

Listen: I’m long enough in the tooth to know that fashion trends come around again and again and again. I’m also old enough to know that when low rise jeans make a (usually brief) comeback, they will go out again with much less fuss than when they came in, because unless you have a teeny-tiny waist, they look terrible on literally everyone.

Basically, Emily Ratajkowski can probably wear them. But the rest of us are inevitably SOL.

Meanwhile, The White Lotus is still airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Look out for more moments of Parker Posey greatness and hopefully no low rise jeans. Thank goodness it's hot in Thailand.