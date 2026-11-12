I Don’t Know How I Feel About ‘The Rachel’ Making A Comeback, But Jennifer Aniston Has Thoughts

Since its debut in the mid-'90s, Friends has permeated various parts of pop culture and is still considered one of the best sitcoms of all time. Between the hilarious one-liners and memorable storylines, there is a lot to love. In fact, it made such an impact that women flocked to hair salons to get “The Rachel” haircut to mirror Jennifer Aniston’s beloved character. It seems like the ‘do is making a comeback, and while I don’t know how to feel about it, Aniston shared some thoughts.

Rachel Green’s iconic haircut, dubbed “The Rachel,” is a shoulder-length bouncy bob with layers. And even though it may seem like a lot, essentially every woman in the ‘90s wanted to have that same haircut. While the term "viral" wasn't really a thing at that point, that's now the best way to describe the craze. The haircut has now made its way to the 21st Century, as Gen Z has apparently found a love for it. Now, with a modern version of The Rachel making the rounds, with longer and softer layers, Aniston opened up to Elle about its return:

I love that people are still inspired by it. The modern versions feel a little more relaxed and lived-in, which I love.

I have mixed feelings on this. At this point, it feels kind of late for The Rachel to be going viral. It’s a ‘90s haircut, and it should stay in the ‘90s, even if there's a modern version. On the other hand, I do love that Aniston is all for the comeback and appreciates that the younger generation is jumping on the bandwagon. Of course, there have been plenty of ‘90s outfits and trends that have come back, so it probably shouldn't be too surprising that this 'do is one of them.

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That being said, despite the look’s longevity for the past 30 years, Aniston was not exactly a fan of it back in the day. Rachel’s haircut may have seemed effortless and amazing, but the actress recalled that getting it together was easier said than done:

I remember how much work that original haircut was!

Considering how great Rachel’s hair looked throughout all seasons of Friends, I’m not surprised to know that it took some time to get it looking the way it did. Still, given the fact that The Rachel has been a consistent favorite over the years, it seems people don’t mind putting in the work to keep it up. It's funny to think about how nostalgia can influence different parts of our daily lives.

At present, what I wonder is whether 30 years from now, The Rachel will still be a hit. It’s hard to predict what fashion will look like in three decades or even in one, to be honest. However, if Friends continues to remain in the zeitgeist, which I’m sure will be the case, I wouldn’t be surprised if another version of the hairstyle comes along and fits with the times. For now, fans can see the look in all its glory by streaming Friends with an HBO Max subscription.