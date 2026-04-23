Lots Of People Had Thoughts About Kylie Jenner's Wall Of Birkins And Did Not Hold Back

When it comes to the way the Kardashian-Jenner family members spend their fortunes, there are plenty of mixed feelings amongst fans. I mean, we all know their combined wealth is in the billions, so are their shopping habits excessive or are they just being honest? When it comes to Kylie Jenner, maybe both? The youngest of Kris Jenner’s brood asked, “can’t a girl have fun?” as she showed off a wall of pricey Birkin bags, and people had some strong reactions.

Kylie Jenner is not shy about flaunting her luxe lifestyle, and while it’s sometimes fun (if unrelatable) to see her just casually throw on a $10,000 bikini, she’s also gotten quite a bit of backlash — we all remember the private jet fiasco, right? Well, this time it’s the Birkins that have her critics barking, as the 28-year-old shared the following on Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram Stories)

Look, we know Kylie Jenner loves her bags. In addition to the six figures her momager spent on Birkins for her and Kim Kardashian’s birthdays, Kylie also showed off approximately $134,000 in luggage in a pic earlier this year.

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Even so, some fans didn’t take too kindly to the way Kylie Jenner flexed her bank account, and they took to the comments to let her know, saying:

One row of those bags could end hunger on the east coast – jpapxo

– jpapxo How many homeless could you feed if you sold, just half of your handbag collection? Just asking here? Do you want change? We have to be the change. – pauloja.pov

PETA even appeared to weigh in, despite having praised Kylie Jenner in the past and celebrating her “statement against trophy hunting” when she wore a huge faux lion’s head on her chest a few years ago. The animal rights group commented on Kylie’s post:

That Birkin wall is a graveyard 🪦 Clearly your empathy is buried with the bones.

Kylie Jenner definitely didn’t seem to be worried about any potential backlash for the photos. The carefree comment on her Instagram post and the Birkin wall were accompanied by several pics of the makeup mogul posing on her couch in a black bra, black pants and Louboutins:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram Stories)

The mom of two knows she can’t please everybody, but some fans were completely on board with Kylie Jenner’s display of wealth, as other comments on her post included:

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Go Kylie Goo! Hermes Queen 👸 – mr.thecan

👸 – mr.thecan I love the concept of I’m a simple minimal girl and boom 146 birkins in the back – sssssssssahara

– sssssssssahara I love when you flex on us 😍😍😍 – buhbiey

Most of us will never come close to achieving the amount of wealth that Kylie Jenner has in her 20s, so it’s only natural that people are going to feel some type of way about that. Love it or hate it, it doesn’t look like the reality star is going to let others’ negative opinions influence her.

Keep an eye on the 2026 TV schedule for the return of The Kardashians, and in the meantime, catch up on her and her sisters’ lives by streaming the first seven seasons with a Hulu subscription.