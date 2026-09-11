While Everyone Else Channeled The Noughties, Dakota Johnson’s Plunging Neckline And Moon Necklace Gave Vintage Vibes

It’s been obvious for a while that the Noughties have made their way back into the world of celebrity fashion, from Kylie Jenner’s belly chains to Sydney Sweeney’s black choker. It was especially evident at the 2026 Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner, where Alix Earle was amongst those who seemed to be paying homage to turn-of-the-century garb. Dakota Johnson, meanwhile, went her own way in a black gown with a plunging neckline, giving vintage vibes with her moon necklace and sparkling hood.

I love that a new generation has embraced the trends that I grew up with (except low-rise jeans, because, just no), and seeing Alix Earle pose for pics at the fundraiser with Vicky Zesu, Cait Bailey and more felt kind of like a blast from my 2000s-era senior prom past. Take a look at their ensembles:

(Image credit: Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Kering Foundation)

Alix Earle looks fabulous in glittering silver Gucci, so I mean absolutely no shade when I say that wasn’t the look from the September 10 event that really got my attention.

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That distinction, as previously mentioned, belongs to Dakota Johnson. The Materialists star never fails to impress in the fashion department, and while many at the event seemed to be channeling the ‘90s, Johnson took it even further back in Valentino:

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Dakota Johnson has been known to fall back on the see-through trend, providing fans with many an iconic sheer moment, but this look is daring in a whole different way. The long-sleeved gown is left mostly open down the front, fastening near her neck and then not again until you reach the bow near her belly button.

The flowy, black fabric gives Stevie Nicks vibes, which are only strengthened by the crescent moon-shaped diamond necklace that falls over her exposed midsection. My favorite part of the dress, however, may be the sequined hood attached to the back of it. The look is screaming “witchy” in the best way, because there’s something very cloak-like about the addition of a hoodie.

Dakota Johnson has always done her own thing when it comes to her red-carpet ensembles. Basic black is a favorite of hers — especially if she can go gothic with a bit of skin — but she’s not afraid to add a bold pop of color, either, as she proved with her electric blue ballgown a year ago.

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Last May she actually wore a look similar to what Alix Earle showed off Thursday night, though Dakota Johnson’s dress was see-through chainmail. There’s an authenticity to how Johnson styles herself, and it’s refreshing to see her not worry about things like tan lines in the summer.

I’ll be looking forward to more stunning looks from Dakota Johnson as her upcoming film Verity approaches on the 2026 movie calendar. Honestly, I’m all in for the return of the Noughties, too, so if Alix Earle wants to keep paying tribute to iconic ‘90s movie fashion, she’s more than welcome, in my book.