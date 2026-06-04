Kylie Jenner Proves It’s The Noughties All Over As She Brings Back The Bikini Belly Chain

The 1990s-2000s era was highlighted by some pretty unique trends in fashion like the side part, wearing dresses over jeans, and so much belly jewelry (though some would argue the belly ring never went out of style). Well, Kylie Jenner is here to show that the best trends always come back around. It’s the Noughties all over again, and Kylie’s got the bikini belly chain to prove it.

Kylie Jenner seems to have had quite an amazing time on her recent trip to Turks and Caicos. She and her friends had some drinks, got out on the water and rubbed sand all over their bodies, and of course the makeup mogul’s look was on point the entire time. An image from her Instagram Stories shows her living her best boat life in a teeny silver bikini:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

I can’t tell if this is the exact same silver bikini she wore in shower pics that she posted last year, but if not, it’s very similar. Also, if you look closely enough (it’s OK to zoom in), you can see that Kylie Jenner is sporting a dainty silver belly ring to complement the shiny bikini. She even provided a close-up pic, in case we missed it:

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(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

How cute is that? It’s not some big statement piece, but just a subtle accoutrement that nods at Noughties fashion. Just watch any of the best movies of the 1990s, and you’re guaranteed to see some of the decade’s most iconic movie outfits. The same goes for the best films from the 2000s.

Belly jewelry was a big part of that era. There were the chains, the rings, and I bet you even forgot about the rhinestone belly button stickers like Carmen Electra wore to rock out on stage with Lit to their 1999 hit “My Own Worst Enemy” on MTV Spring Break (my God, those were the days).

However, Kylie Jenner isn’t the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to revive the belly chain. Kylie’s sister Kim showed off her version of the Y2K trend a couple of summers ago, though she went with a thicker chain and larger charms.

While the Kardashians’ little sister never feels the need to wait until summer to start posting swimwear thirst traps, it is the summer season when she shines — to the point where she’ll even stand next to a metal rail in a storm to get the right shot. We don’t need her to go that far, but I can’t wait to see if we get more drops like that $10,000 red bikini in the months to come.

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Silver swimsuits have been a popular choice for Kylie Jenner’s hot girl summer in the past, so we’ll have to see if that continues to be one of her friend-approved summer trends, and of course I’ll be on the lookout for more of the Noughties comeback!

For now, though, you can continue to see the antics that Kylie Jenner and her family get up to on The Kardashians, whose seven seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.