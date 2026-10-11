Sydney Sweeney Thinks It's High Time We All Embrace One Controversial Fashion Trend (But I Dunno)

Sydney Sweeney has made a lot of money in general thanks to producing movies but also partnering with companies like Novig, yes, of the viral “just sports” ad fame . She also has an extremely solid partnership with denim company American Eagle, and despite some backlash to an early “great genes/jeans” campaign , has put out some pretty fashion forward denim. Now though, she’s embracing a trend I just don’t think I can get behind.

Yes, I am talking low-rise jeans. Sweeney’s still making money with AE , and she’s been a giant proponent of them via her latest American Eagle collaboration, which gives fans everywhere the opportunity to try the trend in a bunch of different silhouettes. Sweeney called the new trend “exciting” in an interview with Refinery 29 , and said we should all be ready to embrace the new look.

Fashion always comes back around, but I think people are ready to have fun with denim again.

Sydney Sweeney has been candid she doesn’t care when the Internet calls her out for her fashion choices, and she’s definitely standing by the low-rise, here. I mean she’s not wrong about the fashion being recycled part. I remember painfully pushing through the days low-rise was popular in the Noughties, and this isn’t exactly the first time I’ve seen low rise on the rise lately.

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For example, the look was all OVER the VMAs this year on celebrities from Taylor Swift to Charli XCX. The MTV event is known for being on the cutting edge of some more casual celebrity fashion trends. Meanwhile, my pal’s teen daughter recently gave me a pair of awesome brand new high waisted jeans because she’s moved on to low-rise, so if you wondered where I'm at with this trend, I don't think I need to type much else.

Low-rise is certainly a fashion staple not everyone can pull off. Here’s a list of some of the types of people who low-rise denim isn't made for:

Anyone who doesn’t have rock-hard abs

Anyone who doesn’t really have a butt to hold up the more relaxed waist low rise jeans ( what’s next whale tail?)

Anyone with a short torso

Anyone with short legs

Anyone who is relatively curvy

So to be clear, I feel as if you really need to be thin, but still have a cushy derriere, and oh be at least average or above in height to pull this look off. I think it’s pretty clear from this post that I am a hater, and I am not alone. Gen Xer Elizabeth Banks has also shared a similar sentiment, but as Sweeney herself notes, it's apparently high time we get with the times.

However, I will say I’m not exactly always the earliest adopter, and from the way I’m seeing my friends’ kids dressing, I do think low-rise will be here to stay for a while. So kudos to 29-year-old Sydney Sweeney for being ahead of the bell curve. I’m only a little jealous about how well she pulls off the look.