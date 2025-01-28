Law And Order: Organized Crime Added Another Zaddy Star, Which Should Help Soothe Fans Waiting On Premiere Date

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 will be premiering on the 2025 TV schedule soon, and things are going to be a bit different. The Christopher Meloni-led spinoff is moving to Peacock exclusively for the new season and the schedule is a bit different, for starters. On top of that, another Zaddy is joining the cast, and he will definitely keep fans excited.

Although Christopher Meloni has dubbed a Zaddy, and was the Zaddy on Organized Crime, he may have some competition. Deadline reports that Jason Patric will have a recurring role as Detective Tim McKenna in the highly-anticipated upcoming season.

The role will mark one of Patric’s only television gigs. His most recent project on the small screen was the 2018 TV film The Girl in the Bathtub. He was also part of the main cast for Season 2 of Fox’s sci-fi thriller Wayward Pines in 2016. So, it's safe to say the hype is real when it comes to seeing him back on TV and in this beloved L&O show.

Since Patric will be playing a detective, that means he will probably be working closely with the main cast, who are detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau in New York City. He joins Danielle Mone Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Dean Norris. It’s unknown how many episodes Patric will be appearing in, but Organized Crime will have 10 episodes for its fifth season. So, a girl can dream that he'll show up in quite a few of them.

Meanwhile, Jason Patric is certainly in good company on Law & Order: Organized Crime, and it’s partly because he's not the only Zaddy on set. Meloni has held the Zaddy status for years now, and fans even think he should be in the running for top Chris in Hollywood. Being a sex symbol in his 60s may not have been something he was expecting, but Stabler actor has certainly taken it in stride and is proud of it. Now, I'm kind of hoping for some healthy competition and tomfoolery from these two as they both bring their Zaddy energy to this Peacock series.

Since it’s still unknown when Organized Crime will be premiering its fifth season, fans will likely have to resort to social media content for their fix of this cast. Meloni and the ensemble occasionally share photos from set, and I would love nothing more than to see images or, better yet, videos, of Patric and Meloni duking it out over their Zaddy status.

Of course, the series is certainly big enough for more than one Zaddy, even if Meloni’s ego is too big, according to some hilarious trolling.

Regardless of who is the biggest Zaddy on Law & Order: Organized Crime, it will be exciting to see Jason Patric on the show whenever it returns. The wait for Season 5 will be worth it, and in the meantime, those with a Peacock subscription can always catch up on the first four seasons now.