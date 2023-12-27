What Leonard Bernstein's Real-Life Daughter Thinks About Bradley Cooper's Maestro
Jamie Bernstein's family memoir served as inspiration for Cooper's biopic on the famed conductor.
We already know what the critics think about Bradley Cooper playing Leonardo Bernstein in Maestro, but what do the legendary conductor's own kids think about the actor's performance in the Golden Globe-nominated film?
Bernstein's daughter Jamie, a writer and broadcaster, penned an essay for TIME about what Maestro—which Cooper directed as well as starred in alongside Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman and Maya Hawke, the latter of whom portrays young Jamie onscreen—gets right about the real-life Lenny and his marriage to wife Felicia.
In the essay, Jamie revealed how she and her siblings, Nina and Alexander, have been taken with audience reactions at the "many screenings" they have attended since Maestro hit theaters on November 22. (The drama is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription.) In Jamie's words:
She commended Cooper's "enormous risk" in showing both the public side of Bernstein, as one of the world's most renowned composers and conductors, and his private side as a father and husband involved in "an unusual marriage":
Jamie noted how the actor-director utilized her own memoir, 2018's Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein, in "his search for authenticity" for the role. Some details from her pages ended up in his film, including a scene where Cooper's Bernstein squashes rumors of his infidelity and bisexuality during a sit-down with his daughter, and another showing the "last real conversation" she had with her mother, portrayed in the film by Mulligan.
She also discusses having "the extraordinary Carey Mulligan" play the role of her mother, a woman was complicated in real life as well as the film. In her words:
And Jamie praised Cooper's "hyper-focus and perfectionism" on the project, traits that she likened to her own father:
It's not the first time that one of Bernstein's children publicly spoke out in support of Cooper. After backlash hit due to the actor's heavy makeup transformation and controversial use of a prosthetic nose to portray the musical icon, the Bernstein siblings released an official statement backing Bradley and shutting down any "Jewface" claims.
Jamie previously told Vanity Fair that she and her brother and sister were shocked as "what they were able to achieve" with the makeup and prosthetics in the movie and joked that they frequently thought Cooper was simply sending them pictures of their dad and not of the actor himself.
Given how connected Jamie Bernstein and her siblings have been to the making of the movie, it's likely we'll see them on the red carpet alongside Cooper and Co. or hear shout-outs to the family during speeches as Maestro officially enters award season.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
