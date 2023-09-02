Bradley Cooper’s Maestro Has Screened For Critics, See What They’re Saying About Netflix’s Biopic
The critics have spoken.
Bradley Cooper is no stranger to prestige films, and his latest has been giving many the sense that he’ll once again be involved in some conversations come awards season. This year, he stars in and directs Maestro, which centers on the life of acclaimed composer Leonard Bernstein. The biopic, which is set to be released on Netflix later this year, has earned a considerable amount of buzz and, based on the trailer, Cooper is coming for all the Oscars. Of course, no one had actually laid eyes on the full movie at that point. Now, however, critics have screened the A-lister’s latest endeavor, and they have some passionate thoughts about it.
When it comes to this particular production, there’s certainly a level of pressure for the lead. Not only does he have to embody the spirit of one of the music world’s most renowned artists, but this film also marks his first directorial effort since the Oscar-winning A Star is Born. It would seem, however, that the actor-director has more than risen to the challenge, as pundits who saw Maestro at the Venice Film Festival this weekend were enthralled by it. The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney commended the film for telling a more nuanced account of the musician’s life than one might expect:
While aspects of Leonard Bernstein’s career are covered in the movie, the crux of it is his complex relationship with his wife of 27 years, Felicia Montealegre. Playing that role is the Academy Award nominated Carey Mulligan, and she apparently does so to great effect. Many would probably say that on the surface, this is a vehicle for Bradley Cooper. However, if you ask Ryan Lattanzino of IndieWire, he’d likely tell you that this movie – which he mostly enjoyed – belongs to Mulligan:
The director’s work in front of and behind is being lauded as well. When it comes to the former, much has been said about his decision to wear a prosthetic nose while playing Leonard Bernstein. Some accused him of participating in “Jew Face,” though Jewish organizations and Bernstein’s own kids have defended him. Stephanie Zacharek provided a layered take on the backlash in her own glowing review for Time:
While many have seemingly been taken with Maestro, not everyone is totally impressed with it. Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson praised the performances of the two lead actors and made note of the film’s commitment to directly tackling Leonard Bernstein’s queerness. Nevertheless, Lawson, believes the film becomes uneven as it attempts to balance various facets of Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre’s lives:
Of course, this is also a movie about music, and it sounds like it certainly succeeds in delivering on that front. Deadline journalist Peter Hammond, who praised the film as a whole, had nothing but kind words for the way in which the decorated composer’s work is utilized:
So it would seem that Bradley Cooper has another cinematic hit on his hands, based on these reviews. If this is all any indication, then it’s very possible he and Carey Mulligan will be competing for some major awards over the next several months. Regardless of what happens there though, it would simply appear that Cooper’s filmmaking abilities are growing, and that’s an exciting prospect for anyone who’s enjoyed his work or simply loves movies.
Maestro will have a limited theatrical release on November 22 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases and will be streamable with a Netflix subscription starting on December 20.
I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
