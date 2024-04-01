With Lisa Frankenstein Available To Stream On Peacock, Fans On Twitter Are Praising The Movie, And I'm So Happy To See It

We live in a world where a lot of people are comfortable waiting for a movie to eventually be released on a streaming service rather than venturing out to their local movie theater to watch it on the big screen. It’s an unfortunate fact that often leaves many amazing movies with lackluster box office numbers – like writer Diablo Cody’s latest creation Lisa Frankenstein, which she has likened to her cult classic Jennifer's Body. Thankfully, the horror comedy is getting a second shot at success now that it’s available to stream on Peacock and I’m so happy to see other people sharing their love for it after so many critics gave it mixed reviews.

Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows Lisa Swallows (Katheryn Newton), an outcasted teenager who is still dealing with the grief of her mother’s traumatic death while also adjusting to her new life after her father remarries. Unable to make connections at school, she spends most of her time in an abandoned cemetery where she becomes infatuated with the grave of a young Victorian man. After a wish gone wrong, the Victorian man, a.k.a. “the Creature” (Cole Sprouse) comes to life, befriends Lisa, and convinces her to help him repair his missing limbs. Throughout their murder spree, the Creature falls more in love with Lisa, despite her seeking out a fellow misguided guy at her school.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Lisa Frankenstein Now That They've Started Streaming It

Reminiscent of so many ‘80s classic movies, Lisa Frankenstein unfortunately didn’t find the love it deserved at the box office competing against movies like One Love: Bob Marley. Thankfully, it seems like the lackluster numbers were not a result of the movie itself, but rather the audience’s inability to make it to theaters. Now that it’s available to stream, fans have been flooding Twitter with their praise. For example, there's this from @hiimbobbi:

There are plenty of movies/TV shows that have come out that are set in the 80s but LISA FRANKENSTEIN does something truly special in that it feels like a movie that could’ve come out in the 80s. It feels like the best “going to the video store on a Friday night in 1989” movie. pic.twitter.com/H0PBzGAOwXMarch 31, 2024 See more

A common theme amidst the praise for Lisa Frankenstein is the fact that it feels like a quintessential 80s movie that does more than just pay homage to the iconic era. From the sets and costumes to the actual plot of the movie, it feels like this was something that would have been made in one of the greatest movie decades. But don't take my word for it, check out some other fans' thoughts on the matter:

Still thinking about how good #LisaFrankenstein was. I can’t fully explain it but it’s been years since I’ve seen a movie like it. Part Edward Scissorhands, part Heathers with some Beetlejuice thrown in for good fun. We need more films like this. - @DinoReviews_

Watching Lisa Frankenstein is so great! When I first heard about this, I was like wtf. But after watching the previews, I couldn't wait to see it. This is a great movie! They did such a great job of looking authentically from the 80s. 10 out of 10! - @DayDayBravo

@nickgalitzine first recommendation of april goes to… drum roll please… “Lisa Frankenstein” !!! it’s fun! the lighting & colors! the production design! it’s 80s in a way that makes me think of 80s movies, not just popular references from the 80s— make sense? it’s on peacock. - @justfornickyg

In addition to the praise for how it handled the decade, fans also shared their love for the acting, directing, and the delightfully bizarre plot. It’s clear just by scrolling the tag on Twitter that fans are just as infatuated with this movie as Lisa was with the Creature’s gravesite.

I’m So Happy To See Everyone Loving Lisa Frankenstein

Aside from one of the biggest 2023 movie releases Barbie, most movies being released continue to perpetuate this stereotype that women characters must be likable, sweet, and conventionally attractive. While this has almost always been the case, there are gems that break through the mainstream noise to remind audiences that self-proclaimed “weirdos” are worth the same admiration. To me, that’s what Lisa Frankenstein does.

It’s refreshing to see audiences root for an odd-ball character like Lisa. Not only that, but the movie’s success on Peacock gives me hope that Hollywood will realize that movie fans do want to see more of these types of off-the-wall stories on the big and small screen. While I wish people ventured to the theaters to see it so they could enjoy the movie as Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams intended it to be seen, I am glad that it’s getting a second shot at life thanks to streamers.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you haven’t checked out Lisa Frankenstein yet, now is the perfect time to do so with a Peacock subscription. After, check out what other new and recent movies are streaming now.