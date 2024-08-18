After Loving MaXXXine In Theaters, I’m So Happy To See Another Horror Movie With 92% On Rotten Tomatoes In Netflix’s Top 10

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of horror movies . The genre has been delivering a steady stream of spine-tingling, thought-provoking and downright disturbing content on the big screen as of late. With that, one could argue that we’re living in a golden age for scary movies. But the hits aren’t relegated just to the best streaming services . Some of the best horror hits are getting a second life in streaming. As a massive fan of the recently released MaXXXine, I was captivated by its atmospheric tension and stunning performances. Now, I’m thrilled to see another horror gem and fellow X trilogy installment, Pearl, which boasts a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, climbing into Netflix’s top 10.

As of Saturday, August 17th, Pearl had already secured the #7 spot domestically on Netflix and, by Sunday, it held strong in the top 10, slipping slightly to #9. But let’s be real, that’s still an impressive feat for a film that leans heavily into the psychological horror genre, a category that’s often hit or miss with mainstream audiences. With a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes , the film is receiving the critical love it so richly deserves, but let’s talk about why more people should be watching it.

First off, Pearl is not your typical slasher film. Sure, the second installment in Ti West's X franchise is bloody and unsettling in all the right ways. However, it’s also a profoundly character-driven story that we’ll still be talking about for decades to come. Mia Goth also delivers a tour-de-force and Oscar-worthy horror performance . It was such a powerful movie that even Martin Scorsese wrote a review for the A24 flick.

(Image credit: A24/Christopher Moss)

Reprising her role from X, Mia Goth plays the titular character and helps depict the tragic and twisted backstory of the character she portrays. Set against the backdrop of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and World War I, the film offers a chilling portrait of a young woman’s descent into madness. It’s a slow burn, but the tension never lets up, pulling you deeper into her unraveling psyche with each scene. If I had to pick a favorite from the series, this prequel would be it, despite my love for the other two films.

The production story behind this period piece is almost as intriguing as the movie itself. The idea for the prequel emerged unexpectedly while Ti West was already filming X. Although this film is the second released in West’s trilogy, it’s the first in the timeline. In X, the titular character and her husband are central figures, and the plot is set on the same family farm. This time, however, the story takes place in the 1970s, featuring a film crew shooting a porno on the property. Mia Goth takes on dual roles as Pearl and Maxine Minx alongside a cast that includes Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi.

The fact that the A24 horror movie is resonating with Netflix audiences is a testament to the evolving tastes of horror fans. We’re no longer satisfied with jump scares and gore (although those have their place). Today’s viewers crave stories with depth and real emotional stakes, and Pearl delivers on all fronts.

(Image credit: A24)

So, if you haven’t yet watched Pearl, do yourself a favor and add it to your queue. You won't regret streaming it with a Netflix subscription . Also, check out our list of upcoming horror movies to see what other terrifying offerings are heading to the streaming schedule and a small screen near you.