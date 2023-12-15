Ludacris' Dashing Through The Snow Really Won Me Over, So Don't Sleep On The Disney+ Movie

Tis is the Holiday Season, which is a time for traditons. For many that includes re-watching the best Christmas movies, particular the funny Holiday movies that'll bring the cheer. But there are also a bunch of new flicks this year, many of which are streaming. One of these recent releases is Dashing Through the Snow, which is available with a Disney+ subscription. Ludcaris' Christmas movie really won me over, so don't sleep in this latest streaming release.

While Ludaris is known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise, he trades fast cars for Christmas magic in Dashing Through the Snow. Not only does he give a super charismatic performance, bu the rest of the movie's killer cast does as well. Add in non-stop comedy and some genuine Christmas magic, and this new movie isn't one to be missed.

Dashing Through Snow follows father/crisis counselor Eddie Garrick (Ludacris), who is tasked with taking care of his daughter on Christmas Eve. But when they stumbled upon Lil Rel Howery's Nick aka Santa Clause, the magical hi jinx occur. And that inludes being chased by a shady Senator (The Office's Oscar Nunez) and his cronies.

I decided to stream Dashing Through the Snow on a whim last weekend, wanting to feel some holiday cheer in the morning. But I never expected to laugh quite as much throughout the movie's runtime. This is largely due to the comedic chops of Lil Rel Howery, who absolutely kills it as an ultra quirky Santa Clause. I was also surprised by some other familiar faces that popped up throughout the movie's runtime, including The Marvels' Teyonah Parris.

While Kevin Hart could was originally approached to play the movie's protagonist, I thought that Ludacris really held his own throughout the movie. Being the straight man of a comedy is a very specific skill, and the singer/recording artist never pushed too hard into cartoonish reactions to the craziness going around him.

(Image credit: Disney)

As previously mentioned, Lil Rel Howery is the biggest scene stealer throughout Dashing Through the Snow. He plays Santa as eternally happy, albeit with one or two screws loose. It's a delight seeing him as a fish out of water throughout the movie's adventures, especially since his magical powers aren't exactly working.

Every movie version of Santa is different, helping to explain the magic of Christmas in the process. Dashing Through the Snow's Nick does funny things like sweating glitter, and having farts that smell like cinnamon. It's all feels like a fresh take on classic tropes, and the movie is one I'll likely be re-watching in future years. There's already chats about a Dashing Through the Snow sequel online, but it's unclear if the studio is interested.

Dashing Through the Snow is streaming now on Disney+. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.