Dashing Through The Snow 2? Ludacris Wants A Sequel, But Lil Rel Howery Has A Wild Idea For Another Team-Up

Spoilers for Disney+’s Dashing Through the Snow are mentioned ahead, so read with caution.

Amid the smattering of 2023 new movie releases , there are a few Christmas movies on the schedule that have (or are set to) hit the scene. One of the latest is Dashing Through the Snow, which is a holiday romp starring Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Lil Rel Howery in the lead roles. The film is relatively self-contained but, by the end of it, one can’t help but get the feeling that a sequel could still be made. As it so happens, Bridges confirmed to CinemaBlend exclusively that he would love to star in a follow-up at some point. Howery, on the other hand, has an idea for another holiday movie team-up, and I’d definitely be down to see it.

I was able to speak with the two actors about their work on the movie before it became available to Disney+ subscribers . During our Zoom interview at the junket, I couldn’t help but ask if they believed Dashing Through the Snow 2 could become a reality. When faced with that prospect, Ludacris conveyed a lot of enthusiasm over it. The fan-favorite entertainer seems to believe that a second film could inject something fresh into this would-be franchise:

I'm hoping for a sequel. I'm hoping there's a Dashing 2, because even though the film – in my opinion – is great, it gets phenomenal towards the end of this movie, right? And so that feeling you want that to carry on, because it takes on a whole new life, and I feel like that could be a whole new life in a whole other movie.

The Tim Story-directed Christmas flick centers on social worker Eddie Garrick (Ludacris), who wants nothing more than for the holiday season to be over. The spirit of the season hits him in a big way, though after he and his young daughter, Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum), cross paths with a mysterious man named Nick (Lil Rel Howery). The red-suited stranger, who claims to be Santa Claus, takes the two on a wild adventure, during which they have to evade a corrupt politician’s thugs. The trio are ultimately successful in exposing the villains’ wrongdoing, and Nick – who turns out to be the real Kris Kringle – restores Eddie’s yuletide joy and helps him reconcile with his estranged wife.

A sequel could absolutely focus on the continued friendship between Eddie and Nick and see them get into more shenanigans. However, Lil Rel Howery has another idea. The comedian, who was cast after Kevin Hart had to pass on playing Santa , revealed to us that he wants to make a Father’s Day film with his co-star next, and his idea sounds wild:

Dude, I think it’s a Father’s Day movie we should do. We found a couple other dads, and they go on a dad trip. Like these fathers get frustrated by not getting nothing on Father's Day and decide to take a trip. … Don’t steal that. That’s a great pitch and idea.

I mean… can someone please make that movie? It’d probably be a far cry from the warm (and kid-friendly) film the two stars just made, but it could be a good time at the movies for adults. Funny enough, the Get Out star does have plenty of experience with movies that revolve around people on the road or taking trips. He’s starred in both of the Vacation Friends films (which can be streamed using a Hulu subscription ) and the prank movie Bad Trip, on which he and co-star Eric André tried a prank involving Chris Rock . Ludacris seemed to be game for his co-star’s pitch, saying:

We need a Father’s Day movie like The Hangover but Father’s Day – 24 hours.

You can’t convince me that a studio wouldn’t at least consider this idea, especially if the two leading men are involved. They seem to have built solid rapport with each other, and it would be fun to see them push the envelope in an adult-oriented comedy. And if that doesn’t happen, then I’m sure plenty of people would be perfectly content with them reteaming for a Dashing sequel.