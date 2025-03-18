Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Has Wrapped, And The Way The Apple TV+ Show’s Cast Celebrated Is Just Delightful

The MonsterVerse is still chiefly a film franchise, with all five released movies available to stream with a Max subscription, and a sixth movie is coming out in 2027. However, if you’re signed up for an Apple TV+ subscription, you’ll have access to the franchise’s sole live-action TV offering, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Three months after Season 1 concluded, Monarch was renewed for Season 2, and I’m delighted by how the cast celebrated the end of production nearly a year after the big announcement.

Monarch Season 2 began filming in July 2024, and eight months later, cameras have officially stopped rolling on the next batch of episodes. This update shared on Instagram and other social media platforms was accompanied by a picture of actors Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe and Takehiro Hira, as well as an amusing message for us to not look too closely at the wreckage surrounding them.

Hmmmm, something tells me there might have been some Titan activity in this area. While I suspect the characters these four play aren’t having the best of times in whatever this scene for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is, Sawai, Clemons, Watabe and Hira look like they’re having a blast. Eight months is a long time to work on a TV show and even some movies, so they were undoubtedly ecstatic once filming wrapped.

Although I can’t say this with 100% certainty, that’s likely where the Monarch cast and crew shot Skull Island scenes. The Operation Hourglass vehicle majorly supports this theory, as Sawai’s Cate Randa, Clemons’ May and Mari Yamamoto’s Keiko were able to escape Axis Mundy, the realm between Earth and Hollow Earth, in it. In the final minutes of Monarch Season 1’s ending, the trio emerged on Skull Island, albeit about a year and a half after Cate and May were thrown into Axis Mundy.

So if I’m correct, and I’m pretty sure I am, we’ll be spending more time on Skull Island in Monarch Season 2, which makes sense. After all, with an Apex Cybernetics facility established on the island, as well as Kong still living there at this point in the MonsterVerse timeline, it’d be a waste not to revisit this location where so many of the Titans reside. However, with so much wreckage strewn around, evidently some of these giant monsters are going to cause quite the ruckus around some of Skull Island’s manmade structures.

With Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 taking place a year after the events of Godzilla, Season 2 will occur roughly two years before Godzilla: King of the Monsters. While specific plot details remain a tightly-guarded secret, Anna Sawai did say last November that she hopes Cate Randa will have more agency in this next chapter. We also know that Prey’s Amber Midthunder has been cast in Monarch Season 2 to play an “intelligent and powerful businesswoman.”

It’s nice to know that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is done filming, but it hasn’t revealed yet when it will debut on Apple TV+. Maybe it’ll be ready in time for a late drop on the 2025 TV schedule, or maybe it’ll be saved until 2026. Either way, count on CinemaBlend to continue sharing updates about what’s ahead on Monarch.