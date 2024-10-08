Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Has Cast Prey’s Amber Midthunder, And I’m Intrigued By How Her Character Fits Into Season 2

Early on into the 2024 TV schedule, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 wrapped up its run to Apple TV+ subscription holders, and just a few months later, the streamer announced that Monarch Season 2 was moving forward. While cameras began rolling on the next batch of episodes at the end of July, news on what to specifically expect when we revisit this corner of the MonsterVerse has been few and far between. Today, however, brings word that Prey actress Amber Midthunder will appear in Monarch Season 2, and I’m intrigued by what role her character will play within it.

Midthunder is the first new player to be announced for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, and Variety reports that she will play an “intelligent and powerful businesswoman.” As already indicated, the actress is best known for playing Naru in Prey, the Predator prequel that takes place in 1719 and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. Her other notable credits include Hell or High Water, Legion and Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Now, knowing that Amber Midthunder is playing a businesswoman in Monarch Season 2 might not seem like a big deal on the surface. However, there’s an important plot twist from Season 1 we need to remember. The seventh episode, titled “Will The Real May Please Stand Up?”, flashed back to show how May, then known as Corah Mateo, was forced to go on the run after she destroyed the research for a company she was working for called AET, which was tied to the Monarch organization. By the end of that episode’s present day narrative, AET had rebranded itself into Apex Cybernetics, the company that was causing trouble in Godzilla vs. Kong.

More to come...