My Hero Academia: Every Class 1-A Character, Ranked By How Powerful They Are

If you know me, you know I like anime , and one of the anime that I’ve gotten a kick out of the last few months is My Hero Academia , a show that is basically the Marvel Cinematic Universe but in anime form – and a million times more emotional. Throughout the show, we follow Izuku Midoriya and his quest to become the greatest hero in the world, as well as his classmates in Class 1-A. Today, I am going to do the impossible task of ranking all twenty by their power. Let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

20. Minoru Mineta

Yeah, no, screw this grape kid.

It’s not a surprise that I hate Mineta. Everyone does. He’s a little pervert with no chill – but his power is just weak too. I don’t even know how he got into U-A if we’re being honest. Sticky balls on his head? Get out of here.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

19. Yuga Aoyama

His belly-button may be a laser but he barely knows how to control where to go. Even later on in the show, we barely see him. He’s just not that powerful if he can’t wield the laser properly. He’s also just too cocky – there’s been some development but not much.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

18. Toru Hagakure

I have seen so many invisible heroes and honestly, at this point, none of them are powerful to me. There are so many ways to combat someone being invisible in a super-powered world, and Hagakure could easily get caught if given the chance.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

17. Koji Koda

I think Koda is super sweet. Hearing his voice for the first time was honestly a surprise, and if we’re being honest, his quirk is really cool. He gets to talk to animals and gets them to do stuff for him – he’s like a superpowered Disney princess. But he’s not super confident in his ability – and therefore, his power isn’t all that great right now.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

16. Rikido Sato

As someone who loves to bake , I’d adore having Sato’s quirk of harboring power when I eat enough sugar. He gets super strong – but his intelligence is hit when his strength goes up, rendering him useless against actually smart opponents. I think there’s a way around this, but for now, he stays down here.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

15. Hanta Sero

I know people probably think he’s one of the best heroes but I just can’t see a guy who shoots tape out of his arms as something that’s super powerful. Granted, he can use it for mobility and that can make him quick, but compared to some other powers, it’s not that great.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

14. Kyoka Jiro

I have so much faith in Jiro. Her power allows her to hear everything around her, which basically means she has super-ears. She almost reminds me of Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender because vibrations are a key factor in her fighting skill. She can be so strong, she just needs to learn to protect herself better.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

13. Denki Kaminari

Truth be told, I’d normally put someone like Denki pretty low, because every-time he used his power, he’d lose his intelligence right after. But he’s learned to harness his electricity actually very well – so he gets a higher spot on the list.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

12. Mashirao Ojiro

A part of me can’t really take Ojiro seriously, because his quirk is literally just having a massive tail that he can use, but it’s honestly very strong and a great team-player and has constantly helped out in bad situations, so I’ll give him that.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

11. Mina Ashido

Ashido is what horror movies are made of since her quirk is the ability to create acid, of all things, which is freaking terrifying. Her manner is a little more light-hearted than most, but I have a feeling she could be extremely powerful if she put forth the right amount of effort.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

10. Mezo Shoji

I don’t know – I just don’t see the power in Shoji’s quirk.

He’s certainly not the weakest, and his quirk is interesting, where he’s able to change the endings on his appendages in order to accomplish certain tasks. He also has a lot of heart and is willing to take risks, but I think there are plenty of other students who are better.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

9. Eijiro Kirishima

The thing with Kirishima that I like so much is that he already knows his limits. He knows he’s not the smartest student, but man, this kid has so much determination in him to be the best that you can’t help but root for him. His ability to harden has vastly improved over the last few seasons, so he gets the top ten.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

8. Ochaco Uraraka

Uraraka is a hero that is often overlooked. Her quirk of being able to make things float with her hands and basically make anything weightless is already a really cool ability, but pair that with how much she’s learned to fight and the new additions to her suit, she’s turning out to be a great hero.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

7. Momo Yaoyorozu

I remember the first time I saw Momo (not the cute creature from ATLA but an actual student here), I fell in love with her quirk, and even now, it’s still one of the most powerful. Being able to generate literally anything as long as it has atoms from your body? That’s insane.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

6. Tenya Iida

Oh, Iida. The class president and honestly, such a great guy . You can’t help but want to root for him after everything he’s gone through and his powers have only grown. Already from the start he was one of the best with his jet-engine calves, but he’s only proven to be more of a hero even now after his brother gave him his superhero name.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

5. Fumukage Tokoyami

Some people would put Tokoyami a little lower on their lists but I have to say, he deserves a higher place. While Dark Shadow in the night can be scary, when Tokoyami is able to control him, it is terrifying what he can do, and if I was a villain, I’d be just as scared as I was watching it. Dude is the epitome of all things dark.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

4. Tsuyu Asui

At first-glance, Asui (or, lovingly known as Sue) doesn’t seem all that powerful. But throughout the last six seasons of the show, I have seen her grow so much into more than just a human version of a frog. She’s gotten more precise with her powers, grown into a good hero, and has stood up for her friends time and time again.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

3. Katsuki Bakugo

Bakugo could honestly beat out the top two if he was less angry, for the love of God. His quirk of explosion is something that could easily take out a villain, and it shows throughout the series. I only wish he learned to control his rage more and fuel it into his power – that way, he could truly be powerful.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

2. Izuku Midoriya

The whole entire series follows Izuku, otherwise known as Deku, and man, has he grown in power. Starting off the series quirk-less and now, a full-fledged hero taking on major villains in some intense battles , Izuku has truly become a star and has taken All-For-One to the next level, but there’s one student that surpasses even him.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

1. Shoto Todoroki

I mean, it’s not that surprising. Todoroki got into the school based on a recommendation, the same as Momo. He’s basically like Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender but way more powerful and controlled – and he has the ability of ice on his side too. We’ve only seen him grow more powerful as the series has progressed, and thanks to his story with his father, Endeavor, I have a feeling we’ll get to see more of him soon again.