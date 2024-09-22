Netflix Flew Martha Stewart On A Private Jet To Her Documentary Premiere. Then She Called It ‘Lazy’

When it comes to projects whose entire purpose is to document real people and events, Netflix can be rather hit or miss, whether it’s unscripted docs or dramatized stories. And it sounds like the upcoming Netflix release centering on Martha Stewart, which will hit the 2024 TV schedule in October, will fall into those same trappings, and the streaming service reportedly isn’t happy about the iconic homemaker taking shots at the project after flying her out to the premiere.

Martha Stewart's Criticisms About The Netflix Documentary

While speaking at the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum (held Sept. 10) for a panel moderated by The Daily Beast, Martha Stewart complimented the first half of the film, but had more critical thoughts about the second half, which reportedly centers largely on her 2004 conviction and legal issues. After calling the project out for being "lazy," she explained one reason for her opinions, which ties back to an interview with ousted FBI director James Comey. As she put it:

Comey says, ‘Oh, she’s going to jail because she lied, not because she committed a crime’—some crap. And [Cutler doesn’t put] underneath, ‘Comey was fired for lying.’ I would, as a documentarian, put that in, so that’s the laziness part.

Noting that she did not expect to have any overarching say over the final edit, Stewart did address the reported existence of her collaboration contract with director R.J. Cutler, which she assumed would allow her to question or argue against certain choices. And it doesn't sound like things were very collaborative at all, as she claims Cutler "wouldn't change anything" in response to her objections.

The 83-year-old occasional sex symbol also called the documentary out for not shining a light on all of the people she's worked with over the years that were a big part of turning her into a household name. In her words:

I’ve had so many fabulous collaborations with thousands of wonderful employees who have worked so hard [and] like-minded people that I really am proud of. For them not to even have a part in this—it’s not fair, I don’t think, in a story of my life. That’s what really made me, me.

Martha Stewart kicked it all off by noting that she doesn't usually speak publicly about things she doesn't approve of, given it's not the best approach to business, but she still felt comfortable taking the upcoming Netflix doc down a peg.

Netflix Execs Are Reportedly Upset After Setting Her Up With Private Plane

Stewart's comments have apparently not been welcomed so kindly by the Netflix suits that helped bring the documentary to life. According to Page Six, the foul feelings are tied to the service having flown the author and host out to the doc's Telluride Film Festival premiere at the end of August. Oh, but not on a commercial airline or anything, but rather a private plane.

Though Martha Stewart played ball at the festival Q&A and spoke positively enough about the project, her later negative comments have allegedly drawn ire from those who presumably put the private plane plan into action. According to Page Six's insider:

As you can imagine, Netflix is pissed. . . . Martha was seen arriving to — and departing — the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado via private jet courtesy of Netflix.

Clearly, Netflix can afford to send just about anybody anywhere in whatever vehicle is desired, but the idea here presumably isn't strictly tied to the funds, but rather the idea that they brought Stewart out to the festival in style, only to have her crap on the project after the fact.

R.J. Cutler has another high-profile documentary on the way centering on Elton John, which premiered a week after Martha at the Toronto International Film Festival. Like Stewart, John was on hand for a Q&A and talked about it positively enough, though it remains to be seen if the Grammy winner will share different thoughts in later interviews.

Netflix is currently under a bit of fire for Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Erik And Lyle Menendez Story, which harsh comments from show subject Erik Menendez, whose critiques more or less echo those who railed on Murphy & Co. for fictionalizing events in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , which notably caused problems for victims’ family members for having to relive the events all over again in a far more public eye.

Martha likely won't have that kind of impact when it drops, but it could certainly factor into whether or not Stewart works with the studio in the future. It's set to premiere for those with Netflix subscriptions on Wednesday, October 30, just a day before Halloween.