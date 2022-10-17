Martha Stewart Poses In Only An Apron In Viral Video, And The Fans Are Responding

Martha Stewart is nothing short of an enigma. The lifestyle brand queen is well-known for her skills in the areas of cooking, gardening, hosting, decorating, etc., but she’s got another side to her as well. The spicier side of her persona is the one who served five months in federal prison, is BFFs with Snoop Dogg , has a vile sense of humor and was even rumored to be dating Pete Davidson . The 81-year-old went viral with a recent social media campaign, as she showed off both sides of her personality by posting a video wearing an apron with nothing underneath. Let’s just say unsuspecting scrollers had thoughts.

Back in September, Martha Stewart posted a video to social media for her partnership with Green Mountain Coffee that showed the businesswoman sipping her Pumpkin Spice brew wearing nothing but an apron that boasted the coffee brand’s logo. Check out the video that is causing Twitter to explode:

While it’s been weeks since she originally debuted the campaign, the video seems to be making the viral rounds just over the past few days, and Twitter users aren’t mincing words, saying businesswoman is as bold as that cup of coffee she’s sipping:

Martha Stewart out here thirst trapping – @therealziggyb23

Looks like Martha Stewart has an OnlyFans now 👀🤣 – @dailyloud

Indeed, Martha Stewart is no stranger to the thirst trap . She fully fessed up after getting her followers all hot and bothered with a pouty-lipped pool pic back in 2020. Still, the domestic goddess had Twitter on fire, as users fired off some hilarious reactions to her viral video:

To the people who keep sending me that video of Martha Stewart only wearing an apron:.......................................October 16, 2022 See more

She definitely had people rethinking their seldom-used aprons. Do I smell a risque new trend for this fall’s cookouts? One fan had jokes:

Why is Martha Stewart out here stealing my flow??? I just tried on my apron this week.October 16, 2022 See more

For many, the octogenarian was pure goals, as the glowing personality inspired the masses to keep up their fitness routine in hopes of looking as good as her, even at half her age. According to one Twitter user:

I’m only working out 5 days a week to look as good as Martha Stewart in nothing but a kitchen apron by the time I hit fortyOctober 15, 2022 See more

Does Martha Stewart sell skin care products? If not, she should, because this may be an ad for coffee, but any beauty product she endorses is likely to see a boost, based on the reactions to her post. This fan raved:

YOOOOOO Martha Stewart 👀had some nice glowy smooth skin fr fr 💯 I seen her wit that apron on and nothin else😲😲😮‍💨😵‍💫October 15, 2022 See more

Martha Stewart appears to be overflowing with confidence, and rightfully so. After the campaign debuted in September, she talked with Yahoo! about her clothing-optional ad, saying:

I think I look fine and I'm in good shape. I'm healthy, I'm vibrant, I'm energetic and I'm still the curious person I've always been. [Posing in only an apron] didn't faze me one iota. I walk around in a bathing suit, so if I can walk around in a bathing suit or a strapless dress and feel good, I can walk around in an apron.

OK, is everybody else planning on upping their apron game now, or is it just me? I love that she is so comfortable in her own skin and not afraid to have some fun, even knowing that social media reactions are going to be all over the place.