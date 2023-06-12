Martha Stewart Has A Funny Exchange With A Fan After Sharing A Fall Detection Post Right After Her Viral Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Though her continued fame and appeal may be tied largely to crafting tasty meals in the kitchen and coming up with crafty home aesthetics, Martha Stewart often seems like the kind of celeb who can pull off anything she so desires and then some. Case in point: the 81-year-old entrepreneur recently made headlines and caused double-takes as part of Sports Illustrated’s latest swimsuit-geared issue (which also featured Megan Fox and other headline-makers), and then almost immediately followed that up by promoting a wearable wellness device used almost exclusively by senior citizens. That dichotomy led to a fun exchange between the homemaking queen and an observant fan.

Stewart certainly held her own, so to speak, when appearing as one of several cover models for Sports Illustrated’s latest swimsuit issue, looking stylish and sexy and perhaps distanced from one’s traditional expectations for anyone at 81 years old. Which made it all the more amusing when she started going harder on ad-based Instagram posts focusing on the Silvertree Reach bracelet and its “built-in fall protection.” The aforementioned fan chimed into the comments with the following reflection:

Only Martha Stewart can pull off simultaneously being in SI Swim Swim Edition and market an elderly fall-detection wristlet. Icon.

Honestly, I’m trying to think of either a comedic or realistic comparison to bring up here, and it’s kind of difficult. Maybe like if one of the best Fortnite players was also in an AARP commercial? Literal babies selling Werthers Originals from their cribs? Those are terrible examples.

In any case, Martha Stewart made sure to drop in a response comment to @markrandall’s thoughts by taking a jab at his word choice.

Not just elderly maaam

Not sure if that was just a weird typo, or if Martha Stewart was displaying her inner Pauly Shore there, bu-u-u-uddy. In any case, she's technically correct, even though the product's own website is geared heavily toward "active seniors" and the like. One could probably split (silver) hairs, however, over one term being applicable while the other isn't. But that's a discussion for another time when we aren't talking about swimsuits and tech wearables.

Will Stewart combine those two ideas for whatever her next business venture is? I can picture it now: smart swimsuits that can track users' swimming progression and calorie loss, measure UV rays, and also send alerts out in case of an emergency. Then Sports Illustrated can have one issue devoted completely to the future=leaning swimwear, with like a Jetsons theming or something. Somebody should probably invent the thing before we start worrying about theming, though.

Martha Stewart shared some other bracelet-specific posts on Instagram, including the one below, which implies that the Silvertree wearable will somehow keep her safe from coyotes. At least fake ones.

Amidst her ad-heavy posting, Stewart also honored her longtime friendship with Snoop Dogg with a post pointing fans to their themed two-pack of 19 Crimes wine, with his Cali Red paired with her Martha's Chard. Drink both of them, and accidental falls may indeed be part of the nightly festivities.

Recent years have given fans plenty of Martha Stewart moments that aren't exactly the norm for celebs in their eighth and ninth decades. From that first swimsuit shot that vaulted her to viral infamy (where she first learned what a thirst trap is) to her wearing-only-an-apron video to her sparking conversations about being a potential romantic partner for Pete Davidson.

The home-minded celeb also made headlines recently for making negative comments about people working remotely (from home or otherwise) not being as productive as those in the office. So everyone who was peeved by those thoughts has predictably filled up the comment sections of Stewart's latest posts.